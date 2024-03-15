Inter Miami Brushes Nashville Aside 3-1 in Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16

Share Facebook

Inter Miami CF beat Nashville SC 3-1, 5-3 on aggregate, on Wednesday at home in Chase Stadium in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16.

The first leg was a spectacular affair that ended 2-2. Jacob Shaffelburg scored a brace to put Nashville up 2-0, but Lionel Messi gave the Herons new life after scoring in the 52′ minute. Thanks to a fantastic cross by Sergio Busquets in the dying embers of the match, Luis Suárez leveled things off in the 90’+5 minute. Inter Miami had the advantage due to the away goal rule.

Home Field Advantage

It was all Inter Miami for the first 45 minutes. Suárez got things started in the 8′ minute. Jordi Alba played the ball to the middle. El Pistolero did a dummy and ran in behind the defense. This left Messi wide open with time and space. The World Cup winner controlled the ball and played it into space for the Uruguayan. Suárez slotted it between the keeper’s legs to make it 1-0.

The Herons would make it 2-0 in the 23′ minute thanks to the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. Diego Gómez made a fantastic solo run into the box. He squared it to Messi who took a touch and curled it into the far post.

Nashville’s biggest chance came right before halftime. The ball was sent into the box from a long throw-in. Inter Miami did not clear the ball well and it fell right to Daniel Lovitz. The fullback, who played center back against the Herons, hit it cleanly onto the woodwork. Miami was lucky not to concede.

Sealing the Deal

In the 50′ minute, Lionel Messi was subbed off for Finnish winger Robert Taylor. This marks his 72nd appearance for the Herons, tied for first with Víctor Ulloa and DeAndre Yedlin. Thirteen minutes after subbing on, Taylor scored the dagger. Luis Suárez sent a cross at the edge of the box and the substitute headed it home.

After Nashville had a goal called back in the 80′ minute after Hany Mukhtar was called offsides, substitute Sam Surridge found the back of the net. United States international Shaq Moore did great on the right side of the box, beating a man and sending in a cross. All Surridge had to do was tap it in.

Up Next

The Herons travel to the nation’s capital to take on D.C. United on Saturday. Inter Miami looks to carry this momentum and get back to winning ways in the MLS after losing to Montréal on Sunday. Miami will play either C.F. Monterrey or FC Cincinnati in the quarterfinals. Both teams play against each other on Thursday to decide who moves on. Monterrey currently leads 1-0 on aggregate.