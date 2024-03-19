NFL Analyst Trevor Sikkema Grades Teams’ Offseason Moves

Share Facebook

Pro Football Focus NFL analyst Trevor Sikkema graded teams based off their free agency moves.

The Winners

Sikkema believes there are a couple of winners in the free-agent season. He likes the Houston Texans’ signings of pass rushers Denice Autry and Danielle Hunter. He also praised the trade the Texans made with the Minnesota Vikings, giving away the 23rd overall pick in exchange for a second-round pick this year and next year.

The Atlanta Falcons are another winner. The team signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal. The Vikings could not afford the same contract. Atlanta also signed wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore. Sikkema said he believes the Falcons will be the favorites to win the NFC South this upcoming season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers free-agency season was underrated, according to Sikkema. The Bucs did not sign new heavy hitters, but they retained valuable players in three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion linebacker Lavonte David, and 2023 first team All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr. The Bucs won the NFC South last season and seem to be even better in 2024.

The Losers

For as many winners, there will inevitably be losers. The Titans have made some questionable moves according to the analyst. Titans running back Tyjae Spears showed flashes of brilliance last season in his rookie year. Instead of letting him develop, the team signed another running back, Tony Pollard, to a three-year, $24 million deal. Pollard was a pro bowler two seasons ago, but had a down year last season. The Titans let one of the best RBs in the league, Derrick Henry, walk. Sikkema also thinks they overpaid for receiver Calvin Ridley, who was signed for four years and $92 million.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were the ones to let Ridley walk. Sikkema’s not a fan of letting him go and instead signing Gabe Davis in his place for a whopping three-year $39 million deal. While he thinks some of the Jags’ signings help, the decision to pay Davis instead of Ridley was ill-advised.

Upcoming Season

With NFL Free Agency ending, the time to look ahead into the 2024-25 season begins. The Kansas City Chiefs will try to complete the three-peat, and Sikkema also said had a strong offseason. As it stands, every NFL team is chasing the Chiefs, who have won three of the last five Super Bowls. The season kicks off Sept. 5.