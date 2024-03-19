NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Field Set

Share Facebook

The NCAA revealed the Division 1 women’s basketball tournament field for 2024. It awarded the No. 1 seeds to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Iowa Hawkeyes, Southern California and Texas.

Number 1 seeds

South Carolina (32-0) leads the Albany, N.Y., 1 region and looks to be the top pick for securing the title this year. Understandably, the Gamecocks prove to be a well-balanced team after dominating in the regular season. This season marks the fourth straight time South Carolina earns as the No. 1 seed and the eighth time it has won a SEC title. The team looks to get the ending it has been searching for after falling to Iowa last year in the NCAA semifinals.

Never gets old … WE’RE DANCING 💃 pic.twitter.com/QjxCHE05pH — South Carolina Women’s Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 18, 2024

Iowa (29-4) is leading The Albany 2 Region with its star Caitlin Clark, who became the NCAA Division 1 all-time leading scorer for men’s and women’s basketball. Iowa looks to make its way back to the Final Four after falling to LSU last year in the final.

The Portland 3 region is led by USC (26-5). It is the first time since 1986 USC has secured the top seed. USC had a 26-5 regular season record and USC will also host games for the first time since 1994.

The Portland 4 region is led by Texas (30-4), which earned the No. 1 seed for the first time since 2004. Texas enters having won 12 of its last 13 games.

Games

The First Four opening-round games take place Wednesday-Thursday. First- and second-round games will be played Friday-Monday on the campuses of the top-16 seeds. The national championship game will take place April 7 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.