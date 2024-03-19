South Carolina Women's Basketball
Mar 3, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against the Tennessee Lady Vols in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Field Set

Sofia Rico March 19, 2024 College Basketball, NCAA, NCAA Tournament, Women's College Basketball 118 Views

The NCAA revealed the Division 1 women’s basketball tournament field for 2024. It awarded the No. 1 seeds to the South Carolina Gamecocks, Iowa Hawkeyes, Southern California and Texas.

Number 1 seeds

South Carolina (32-0) leads the Albany, N.Y., 1 region and looks to be the top pick for securing the title this year. Understandably, the Gamecocks prove to be a well-balanced team after dominating in the regular season. This season marks the fourth straight time South Carolina earns as the No. 1 seed and the eighth time it has won a SEC title. The team looks to get the ending it has been searching for after falling to Iowa last year in the NCAA semifinals.

Iowa (29-4) is leading The Albany 2 Region with its star Caitlin Clark, who became the NCAA Division 1 all-time leading scorer for men’s and women’s basketball. Iowa looks to make its way back to the Final Four after falling to LSU last year in the final.

The Portland 3 region is led by USC (26-5). It is the first time since 1986 USC has secured the top seed. USC had a 26-5 regular season record and USC will also host games for the first time since 1994.

The Portland 4 region is led by Texas (30-4), which earned the No. 1 seed for the first time since 2004. Texas enters having won 12 of its last 13 games.

Games

The First Four opening-round games take place Wednesday-Thursday. First- and second-round games will be played Friday-Monday on the campuses of the top-16 seeds. The national championship game will take place April 7 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

  • South Carolina vs. No 16 Sacred Heart/Presbyterian, Friday at 2 p.m.
  • Iowa vs. No. 16 Holy Cross/UT Martin, Saturday at 3 p.m.
  • Southern California vs. No. 16 A&M-Corpus Christi, Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
  • Texas vs. No. 16 Drexel, Friday at 3 p.m.

Tags

About Sofia Rico

Check Also

Eight SEC Women’s Basketball Teams Headed to the “Big Dance”

Heading into the 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, eight SEC teams have earned bids. An …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties