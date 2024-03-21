Grambling State Beats Montana State in First Four of NCAA Tournament

Grambling State came out on top against Montana State, 88-81, in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.

This is Grambling State first NCAA tournament win in program history. This intense matchup went all the way to overtime when Grambling State outscored Montana State 16-8.

Key Contributors For Grambling State

The main contributors were Antwan Burnett, Jourdan Smith and Jimel Cofer. They combined for a total of 55 points.

Burnett had an impressive night with 18 points, five rebounds and a field-goal percentage of 55.6. Burnett also shot an impressive 66.7% from the 3-point line and 85.7% from the free-throw line.

Smith was close to a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds while shooting at an impressive 60% from the field. Not only was he unstoppable on offense, but on defense as well by blocking three shots and making two steals.

Cofer shocked everyone by coming off the bench and dropping a season-high 19 points in only 22 minutes. He shot a crazy 77.8% from the field and 83.3% from the free-throw line.

Key Contributors For Montana State

The main contributors for Montana State (17-18) were Robert Ford III and Brandon Walker.

Ford III had a game-high 26 points, four assists and six rebounds. He shot an impressive 75% from 3 on eight attempts and was 69.2% from the field.

Walker had 14 points and six rebounds in only 18 minutes while shooting 70% from the field.

Up Next For Grambling State

Grambling State (21-14), a 16 seed, will face No. 1 seed Purdue (29-4) in the Midwest Region.

Do you think they can shock everyone and come out on top?