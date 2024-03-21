Share Facebook

The Florida Gators women’s swim team set program and pool records in Day 1 of the NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Georgia.

UF finished top three in both the 200-yard medley relay and the 800-yard freestyle relay.

What a race 🧡💙 Program record ✔️

Pool record ✔️ #GoGators pic.twitter.com/acbpX3DpYe — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) March 20, 2024

Day 1 Records

Aris Runnels, Molly Mayne, Olivia Peoples and Micayla Cronk started Florida in the 200 medley relay. They earned third place with a time of 1:34.30 to give the Gators their first top-three finish since 2014 and earn the first All-American honors of the night.

Bella Sims, Isabel Ivey, Emma Weyant and Micayla Cronk competed in the final relay of the night. For the sixth time in program history and first title since 1989, they were crowned the 800 Freestyle Relay national champions.

The Gators dropped 1.06 seconds off their seed time, with a time of 6:48.59 to set a program and pool record.

“It’s great to be a Florida Gator. I love this team, and I’m so happy that we were able to

accomplish this together,” Sims said.

Our first All-American honors 👏 Aris Runnels, Molly Mayne, Olivia Peoples & Micayla Cronk all earned All-American status with their third place finish in the 200-yard Medley Relay (1:34.30)! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/5cidUUHqUg — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) March 20, 2024

“I think we’ve all done a great job this year of sticking to the process. We’re just trying to

keep it all together. This team has been really killing it all year, so we’re excited for the

rest of the week,” Weyant said.

Up Next

Florida competes in Day 2 Thursday with prelims will kick off at 10 a.m. with individual events in the 500-yard free, 200-yard IM and the 50-yard free. The finals session will begin at 6 p.m.