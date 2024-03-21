Tennessee Men’s Hoops Ready To Face St. Peters in NCAA Tournament

Share Facebook

The two-seeded Tennessee Volunteers take on the 15th-seeded St. Peter’s Peacocks in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. ESPNBET has the Volunteers as heavy favorites as they’re expected to win by 21.5 or more points. Despite being heavy favorites the Volunteers are on a two game losing streak and 3-2 in their last five, while the Peacock’s are riding a wave of momentum as they are on a three game winning streak.

Tennessee Dominance

The Volunteers were among the top 50 programs in the nation for most points per game with 79.5. Having an average score margin of victory of 11 points per victory places them among the elite as only 17 programs in the nation had a better margin of victory this season. Wednesday morning Dalton Knecht was voted to the First Team All-American roster by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Knecht has been a problem all season for opponents as he averages over 21 points a game.

Cinderella season

Despite being in the bottom 50 for points per game this season the Peacocks have strung together three wins at the right time. Although, offensively they’ve struggled they have been a solid defensive unit. This season the Peacock’s have done an excellent job at protecting the rim rejecting opponents 4.3 times a game. This figure places them just outside of the top 50 programs in the nation at 64th overall. Even though they’re massive underdogs the Peacocks have a stand out player in forward Corey Washington, who led the team in points per game at 16.5 and he also led the team in rebounding with 6.6 per contest.

This match up is a showcase of your typical first round David vs Goliath game. Although, the Volunteers are expected to make serious noise in this year’s tournament the Peacocks hope to shock both fan bases in the NCAA Tournament. .