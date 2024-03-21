Former Gator Coach Butler Fired At Clemson

Share Facebook

Former Florida Gators women’s basketball coach Amanda Butler has been fired as Clemson coach.

Coaching in Clemson

After Butler’s tenure as coach at Florida, she was hired by Clemson. Her time there started out well as she was named the ACC coach of the year in 2018 after taking Clemson to the NCAA Tournament, the teams best record (20-13) since 2001.

After 2018, however, her only other season above a .500 record was in 2022-2023. Through six seasons coaching the Tigers, Butler had an overall record of 81-106 and a conference record of 32-73.

Future for the Tigers

After Butler’s firing there have been repercussions for Clemson.

Five-star recruit, Imari Berry, announced her decommitment from the team shortly after Butler was fired. The Tennessee girls basketball Gatorade Player of the Year will explore other options for where she will play next year.

Thank You Clemson — Imari Berry (@BerryImari) March 19, 2024

Reese Beaty was another player who decommitted from the team after Butler’s firing. The Class 2A Miss Basketball finalist posted she has reopened her recruitment following Clemson’s decision.

With the recent coaching change at Clemson, have decided to reopen my recruitment. I'm thankful for everything that Coach Butler and her staff has done for me! Everything happens for a reason, and he is in control! — Reese Beaty (@reesebeaty1) March 14, 2024

What does this mean for Clemson?

After finishing in the bottom six or worse in the ACC in five of their last six seasons, the Tigers are looking for a change. Butler brought Clemson two winning seasons in six years, more than it has had in almost two decades. While Butler may not have brought the spark that was expected after her success at Florida, she raised the bar for what is now expected from this Tigers team.