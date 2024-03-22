UF’s Bella Sims Wins 500 Free in Day 2 of NCAA Championships

Lance Williams March 22, 2024

University of Florida freshman Bella Sims set a program record to win gold in Day 2 of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships. After two days of competition, the Gators are in second place with 163.0 points. Leading the field is Virginia with 210.5.

Performances

Thursday evening’s finals started with the 500-yard freestyle. Sims’ gold-winning time of 4:32.47 broke her previous school record that she set in November. Junior Emma Weyant followed Sims by earning silver with a time of 4:33.70.

In the 200-yard IM, Gainesville native Isabel Ivey went a personal best time of 1:51.96 to receive silver. Zoe Dixon went 1:54.27 to finish eighth.

On the springboard, freshman Camyla Monroy placed seventh with a score of 281.10 in the 1-meter. Monroy had previously won silver in the event during SECs in February

The night concluded with the 200-yard freestyle relay. The Gators group of Sims, Ivey, Olivia Peoples, and Micayla Cronk finished tenth with a time of 1:27.23.

Preview

The meet continues on Friday with prelims starting at 10 AM at the Jack Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Georgia.

