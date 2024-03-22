UF’s Bella Sims Wins 500 Free in Day 2 of NCAA Championships

Share Facebook

University of Florida freshman Bella Sims set a program record to win gold in Day 2 of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships. After two days of competition, the Gators are in second place with 163.0 points. Leading the field is Virginia with 210.5.

ONE TWO FINISH 🔥🔥 Floridas first National Title in the event since 2008!! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/cB2d8kJT1a — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) March 21, 2024

Performances

Thursday evening’s finals started with the 500-yard freestyle. Sims’ gold-winning time of 4:32.47 broke her previous school record that she set in November. Junior Emma Weyant followed Sims by earning silver with a time of 4:33.70.

In the 200-yard IM, Gainesville native Isabel Ivey went a personal best time of 1:51.96 to receive silver. Zoe Dixon went 1:54.27 to finish eighth.

First NCAA appearance 🤝 first top eight finish Camyla will compete in the 3-Meter tomorrow! #GoGator pic.twitter.com/IPnmNfvruV — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) March 21, 2024

On the springboard, freshman Camyla Monroy placed seventh with a score of 281.10 in the 1-meter. Monroy had previously won silver in the event during SECs in February

The night concluded with the 200-yard freestyle relay. The Gators group of Sims, Ivey, Olivia Peoples, and Micayla Cronk finished tenth with a time of 1:27.23.

Preview

The meet continues on Friday with prelims starting at 10 AM at the Jack Bauerle Pool at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Georgia.