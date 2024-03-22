FAU Men’s Basketball: Looking to Make Another Long Run in NCAA Tournament

Share Facebook

Looking back on their 2023 season, Florida Atlantic men’s basketball took the world of college sports by surprise.

Making History

Ending the season with a 35-4 record, the Owls entered the 2023 NCAA tournament as a nine seed and defeated 8 seed Memphis 66-65. The Owls went all the way to the Final Four before losing to San Diego State University 72-71 . However, their run in last season’s tournament made a name for the young program. This was FAU’s second appearance in the March Madness Tournament in program history.

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, FLORIDA ATLANTIC IS GOING TO THE FINAL FOUR!!!!!!!!!!#WinningInParadise #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/0S7Z21pNNp — Florida Atlantic Men's Basketball (@FAUMBB) March 26, 2023

Passion and grit took that team far in the tournament, turning heads at every advancement.

Making their second consecutive and third program appearance, college basketball fans have come to wonde; can FAU make another run in the 2024 NCAA tournament?

High Hopes for the Owls

The Owls closed the 2024 season with a 25-8 overall record and 14-4 in the American Conference. However, their performance in the AAC Tournament left them title-less after an upset loss against Temple, 74-73.

Rebounding off of this setback and banking off of last season’s success, the Owls will be looking at another chance for a “win in paradise” in the 2024 March Madness Tournament.

Talent for FAU will not be a weak spot in their game. Averaging 18.2 points per game, junior guard Johnell Davis has been one of their key players this season. Davis hit the 1000 point benchmark this past season and was named AAC Preseason Player of the Year. Additionally, Vlad Goldin has been a standout player expected to make impact in the team’s upcoming game.

BACK IN THE DANCE 🕺 For the second consecutive year and the third time in Florida Atlantic University history, @FAUMBB is set to grace the 2024 NCAA Tournament stage as the East Region's eighth seed. pic.twitter.com/lolkMPCout — Florida Atlantic University (@FloridaAtlantic) March 18, 2024

Looking Ahead

This year, FAU is coming into the tournament as a number eight seed team, and will face the ninth seeded Northwestern Wildcats in first round action. The face off will take place at New York’s Barclays Center on March 22 with a tip off at 12:15 pm EST.