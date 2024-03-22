South Carolina Men’s Basketball Season Ends in the First Round of NCAA Tournament

Share Facebook

Twitter

After an impressive second season under coach Lamont Paris, the South Carolina men’s basketball team is going home early from the NCAA Tournament after their loss to Oregon in first round action on March 21. This was the Gamecocks’ first time in the NCAA Tournament since their Final Four run in 2017.

South Carolina was the sixth seed in the Midwest, which was their highest seeding since their number three seed in 1998.

Revenge Game

The biggest name in this match up is Oregon’s Jermaine Couisnard, who previously played at South Carolina. Couisnard’s last season for the Gamecocks was the 2021-22 season, where he averaged 12 points a game.

Couisnard not only helped his team beat the Gamecocks and send them to the second round, he dropped 40 points. Going 14-22 from the field, including 5-9 from three, Couisnard was unstoppable. He also recorded four rebounds, six assists, a steal and even made all seven free throws.

Oregon head coach Dana Altman spoke about Couisnard after the 87-73 win over South Carolina.

Gamecock Defense

The Gamecock offense hung up 73 points in the loss to Oregon, which is respectable. However, it is hard to win when you let a single player score 40 points. Out of Oregon’s eight players that recorded minutes, three recorded double-digit points.

Oregon’s next highest scorers were Kwame Evans Jr. with eight, Jadrian Tracey with three, Brennan Rigsby with two and then two players who recorded zero. The Ducks heavily relied on three players to earn them the win, and it worked.

Oregon recorded 27 defensive rebounds, meanwhile South Carolina recorded 18.

Struggling Offense

This game was not the only time the Gamecocks struggled to score points. In the 34 games South Carolina played, they reached the 90-point mark twice. As far as scoring rankings go, the Gamecocks sit at the 247th highest-scoring team. They ended their season averaging 72.1 points per game.

That stat lines right up with their performance against Oregon, as the Gamecocks scored 73 in their loss to Oregon. Just like the Ducks, South Carolina only had three players reach double figures in points but the Gamecocks didn’t have anyone score 40. Their highest scorer was Meechie Johnson Jr. with 24.

Johnson Jr. spoke before the game about how he and his team have bought in this year.

Proud of this team and season. We will be back. Oregon 87, South Carolina 73. #Gamecocks🐔🏀 // #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/xiaRpfDHdy — Gamecock Men's Basketball (@GamecockMBB) March 21, 2024

What’s Next

The Ducks will move on to the second round to face the number 3 seed Creighton Bluejays. The game will be played on March 23 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at 9:40 p.m. ESPN’s matchup predictor has Creighton as the favorite with a 84.5% chance to win.