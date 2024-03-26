Florida, FSU Face Off in Game 2 of Sunshine State Showdown Series

Share Facebook

The No. 6-ranked Florida Gators baseball team has a big one this evening at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville. They will take on the No. 17 Florida State Seminoles seeking redemption for their 12-8 loss in Gainesville earlier this month.

First pitch is at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network+, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

UF (14-9) is coming off a big series win last weekend in Baton Rouge by downing LSU in two of three games.

After beginning the season 19-0, FSU suffered three consecutive losses this weekend at the hands of ACC powerhouse, No. 3 Clemson.

Last Meeting

When these teams last clashed, it was an offensive showdown with over 20 hits collectively. The Gators will be looking to minimize the power of FSU’s lineup if they want a different result tonight.

The ‘Noles are slashing .344/.434/.601 and have 44 homers. They have a 4.03 ERA on the season.

“We got beat in every phase. We got beat on the mound. Their hitters did a nice job, they ran the bases aggressively. They played clean defense. We got beat, really that simple,” UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan said then.

Tonight is the second of three meetings these teams will have this season. Game 3 is April 9 in Tallahassee.

Series History

The Gators are 35-20 against the ‘Noles under O’Sullivan and 8-9 at a neutral site. Florida has won 23 of its last 29 games against non-conference opponents.

Today

The Gators will start right-hand pitcher Alex Philpott (2-1, 4.50 ERA). The ‘Noles will start left-hand pitcher Andrew Armstrong (2-0, 3.75 ERA). In the last meeting, Philpott started and put up a scoreless frame in the first, but could not carry the momentum. He got pulled in the second inning. Armstrong also started in the last matchup. He threw for 3 1/2 innings and only allowed one run.