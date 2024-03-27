Gators QB Mertz Returns For ‘Unfinished Business’

Share Facebook

Florida quarterback Graham Mertz joined Steve Russell on Sport Scene Tuesday to discuss Gators football and talk spring practice.

Unfinished Business

For the first time since 2020, the Gators will welcome back a returning quarterback in Mertz who will enter his sixth and final year of eligibility. There is a lot of excitement building up and Mertz will be summoned for some unfinished business. Mertz, the 23-year old veteran quarterback, will provide a boost to this roster and future seasons.

🚨BREAKING: Florida QB Graham Mertz will return in 2024!https://t.co/m8KFAwjcWa pic.twitter.com/0GaHYA9Dpl — On3 (@On3sports) November 30, 2023

After suffering a fractured collarbone against Missouri last season, the Gators finished the season 5-7.

Mertz expressed the numerous reasons to return to The Swamp and the big deciding factor was the “unfinished business.” In addition, the Gators wrapped up their 2023 campaign on the wrong foot, and due to the lingering issues, it put a crimp on the team.

Coaching

When Mertz suffered a season-ending injury, he fulfilled the coaching aspect and learned upon coach Billy Napier. It was a different experience for Mertz, who was so accustomed to suiting up for the Orange & Blue, but he offered his services to help the team win. Despite not being able to take center stage, Mertz had a Gators’ eye and learned a lot during his brief coaching stint.

Spring Ball

With spring football officially underway, Mertz is viewing the rookie newcomers for wide receivers and how they’ll operate. It’s a formidable group that looks to come out firing this spring.

For Mertz, he has been able to witness across the board the veteran talent. The older group being a mentor for the young positional core and how they fight on a daily basis.

Team Chemistry

One of the most important factors on the football field is team chemistry and being able to click on all cylinders. This can vary between work ethic, dedication, passion and looking out for one another. For Mertz, he has been fortunate to witness that. Mertz highlighted how the team has great team chemistry and how this group in particular effectively demonstrates those aspects

Florida Football

Florida football looks to rebuild after a rough 2023 ending and will do so with a different-looking squad. The Gators should be set for a bounce back season, especially with the help of the new acquisitions brought here via Coach Napier. The anticipation for Florida football to return is building quite largely with the fans eagerly awaiting to shake Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.