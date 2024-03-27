Florida Men’s Swimming and Diving Looks for NCAA Title

Share Facebook

The 2024 NCAA men’s swimming and diving championships kicks off Wednesday in Indianapolis. The No. 2 Florida Gators have 16 swimmers and four divers competing through Saturday.

Up in the sky 🛫🐊 Boys trip to Indy. #GoGators pic.twitter.com/bQlqysVuP4 — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) March 26, 2024

The Gators’ 16 swimmers are the third most of any program this year, behind Arizona State and North Carolina State, which are sending 17 and 18 swimmers, respectively. Overall, 270 athletes compete, 235 swimmers and 35 divers.

The Gator swimmers are Peter Bretzmann, Eric Brown, Scotty Buff, Adam Chaney, Edouard Fullum-Huot, Joaquin Gonzalez Pinero, Mason Laur, Joshua Liendo, Oskar Lindholm, Giovanni Linscheer, Johnny Marshall, Macguire McDuff, Jake Mitchell, Aleksas Savickas, Julian Smith and Andrew Taylor. They qualified based off of their season-best times in 37 events.

In addition, the 200 free relay, 400 free relay, 800 free relay, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay teams qualified. The Gators have the fastest time in the nation in the 200 free relay.

UF divers who qualified are Skip Donald, Peyton Donald, Conor Gesing and Anton Svirskyi.

Last year, the Gators placed sixth overall with 14 athletes who qualified. They won four titles, had 42 All-Americans and broke three relay record all last year.

This season, the Gators were a perfect 8-0 in the regular season, 4-0 in SEC matchups. They went on to win the SEC title on Feb. 24, their 12th consecutive title and 45th title overall.

It just means more 😌 Back-to-back Men’s and Women’s SEC CHAMPS. #GoGators pic.twitter.com/zufgQHimYG — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 25, 2024

Florida won the NCAA Swim and Dive Championship in back-to-back years in 1983 and 1984. The Gators will look for their third national title this weekend in Indianapolis at the IU Natatorium. ESPN+ will provide live digital coverage for preliminary and finals sessions through Saturday.