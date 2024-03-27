South Carolina Makes 10th Straight Sweet 16 Appearance

Share Facebook

The top seeded South Carolina Gamecocks clinched their spot in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament after a blowout 88-41 win over the No. 8 UNC Tar Heels on Sunday.

The Gamecocks are set to take on the No.4 Indiana Hoosiers on Friday for their 10th straight Sweet 16 appearance.

FEELIN' OH SO 𝓢𝓦𝓔𝓔𝓣!! See you in Albany FAMS ✈️ pic.twitter.com/46rKvaSsrY — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 24, 2024

March Madness Run

The Gamecocks remain the only undefeated team in the league this season, currently posting a 35-0 record. The back-to-back SEC Champions entered March Madness coming off a conference championship win 79-72 over the No.8 LSU Tigers.

In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Gamecocks annihilated the Presbyterian Blue Hose 91-39. To lead the game, Chloe Kitts tied her career high with 21 points on 9-of-9 shooting. The South Carolina forward also claimed a game-high 13 rebounds for her fifth double-double on the season.

Trailing behind Kitts for the Gamecocks was guard Te-Hina Paopao with 18 points and freshman guard MiLaysia Fulwiley with 17 points on the night.

South Carolina’s leading scorer, Kamilla Cardoso, sat out of Friday’s match due to her ejection for fighting at the SEC title game.

On to the round of 32, the Gamecocks faced the Tar Heels at Colonial Life Arena. Fulwiley lead the way for the Gamecocks win as she put up 20 points, including four 3-pointers and nine rebounds.

In her return game, Cardoso claimed her 14th double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds against UNC.

The Gamecocks led 56-19 at the half, marking their largest lead in an NCAA Tournament game since 2022 when South Carolina led Howard 44-4 in the first round.

South Carolina is making a statement there is no backing down with this team pic.twitter.com/lcdLht0gxS — Ballislife Womens Basketball (@ballislifewbb_) March 24, 2024

Sweet 16

The Gamecocks will face the Indiana Hoosiers in the round of 16.

Sweet 16 opponent locked in#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/R8WMpLDo2M — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 26, 2024

The matchup, statistically, reflects similar numbers in various areas of the game, calling for a fair fight.

In points scored, the Hoosiers are 6th in the country, averaging 80.9 points per game, while the Gamecocks are 7th, averaging 80.3 points per game.

In regard to 3-point shooting, South Carolina is shooting 39.8% beyond the arc, while Indiana trails just right behind, shooting 39.6%.

Defense will be the deciding factor in the matchup, as the Gamecocks hold opponents to an average of 51.8 points per game (4th in the country. The Hoosiers allow their opponents 62.1 points per game.

Tip-off is set for 5 p.m., Friday at Times Union Center in Albany, New York.