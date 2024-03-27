Gators Lacrosse Looks To Put Out Liberty Flames

Share Facebook

The No. 11 Florida Gators lacrosse team hosts the Liberty Flames at 11:12 a.m. today because of weather issues.

This will the fourth career meeting between the teams with Florida winning the previous three, all by at least eight goals. The contest will stream on ESPN+.

The Gators (9-2) are riding a nine-game win streak. Last Saturday the Gators took down Old Dominion 19-4 after Maggie Hall and Pavinelli scored a combined nine goals with four assists. Hall and Pavinelli lead the team in points, Hall with 51 (23 goals, 28 assists) and Pavinelli with 43 (20 goals, 23 assists).

Flames Outlook

Liberty (3-6) head into Wednesday’s game fresh off a loss to Louisville 11-8 last Thursday. The Flames have six players who have at least 10 goals, presenting a balanced offense.

Mackenzie Lehman leads the team with 18 goals, along with Jordan Sheive who leads with 26 points (17 goals, nine assists). Liberty ranks first in caused turnovers at 15.78 per game, and fourth in ground balls at 22.56 per game.

Leading Players

Pavinelli and Paisley Eagan were named AAC Players of the Week Honors on Monday. Eagan being named midfielder of the week and Pavinelli was named attacker of the week. Both players are a big part of the team going 2-0 last week. The Gators have at least one player earn this award five weeks in a row.

Right At Home

The Gators are 5-0 at home, averaging about 19.8 goals per game. The Gators outscore opponents by +12.8 margin per game. The team has allowed seven or less goals in four of the five home games.

UF is on a 13-game regular-season home win streak and an overall record at Dizney Stadium at 131-23.

Up Next

The Gators will be in Nashville on Saturday to play Vanderbilt University. The game will start at 1 p.m. and will stream on ESPN+.