Florida Assistant Coach Billy Gonzales Excited About Gators Receivers

Share Facebook

Twitter

One of the biggest questions facing the Florida football team this spring is who is going to replace receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Pearsall totaled 1,626 yards and nine touchdowns on 98 receptions in two seasons with the Gators. The dynamic wideout also returned punts and was a factor in the run game by scoring three times. Following the 2023 season, he declared for the NFL draft, leaving a hole in Florida’s WR room.

Florida assistant coach Billy Gonzales said Tuesday the Gators certainly have the talent in the wide receiver room:

Kahleil Jackson Continues To Impress

One receiver who played an unexpected part in Florida’s offense was former walk-on Kahleil Jackson. Jackson earned a scholarship just a month before the start of the 2023 season. The redshirt junior would go on to see action in 11 games, recording 251 yards and one touchdown on 21 receptions.

Jackson is the primary contender to move into the WR2 slot behind last year’s freshman standout Eugene Wilson:

Florida’s Four-Star Receivers

Outside of the addition of Gatorade Player of the Year DJ Lagway, the biggest addition to Florida’s offense was a pair of four-star receivers.

TJ Abrams and Tank Hawkins were both top-35 recruits in the state of Florida and add much needed depth to the Gators receiving core. Both young wideouts will look to secure a role in Florida’s offensive gameplan this season:

What’s Next

Florida will hold its next practice Thursday, however, it is not open to the media for viewing. There will be media availability after. Saturday will mark the Gators’ second scrimmage of the spring and the final scrimmage before the Orange and Blue Game on April 13.

The Orange and Blue Game will be open to fans and will also be broadcast on SEC Network+.