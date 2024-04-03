Hawthorne Softball Takes Down Dixie County, 5-4

Share Facebook

HAWTHORNE — The Hawthorne Hornets softball team scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday to defeat the Dixie County Bears 5-4.

A Hard-Fought Victory

Dixie County (2-8) was able to take an early lead by outscoring the Hornets to lead 3-1 by the end of the second inning.

Hawthorne (5-5) began to answer with a run in the fourth inning and two in the fifth for a 4-3 lead.

The Bears, on a three-game losing streak, scored the tying run in the top of the seventh inning, but Hawthorne decided the outcome with a walk-off win.

Anieah Kitt, a seventh-grader, proved to be a key player for Hawthorne, scoring two runs with one RBI in just four plate appearances. Junior Ta’Marah Carter contributed two runs.

Eighth-grader Kaelyn Williams had an impressive performance in the circle by going the distance. She amassed six strikeouts and allowed only three hits.

A New Leaf

After a 1-4 start to the season, Hawthorne is on the upswing after winning four of the last five games. The win against Dixie County allowed the Hornets to get to .500 (5-5) and create a hopeful tone entering the final month of the regular season.

Up Next

The Hornets host the Bell Bulldogs (5-6) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Dixie County hosts Williston (9-8) for a rematch at 7 p.m. Thursday hoping to answer the 10-0 loss March 28.