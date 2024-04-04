Oak Hall’s Beach Boys: Twin Brothers, Twin Dreams, One Unbreakable Bond

Share Facebook

In the world of sports, rivalry often becomes the cornerstone of competition. Yet, competition has been the essence of their bond for this set of twins from Gainesville, Fla. Harrison and Jackson Beach are seniors on the varsity baseball and basketball teams at Oak Hall School.

The twins have not only made a name for themselves in both sports, but have also exemplified how sibling rivalry, when approached with love and camaraderie, can foster growth, success and lifelong memories.

Early Introduction To Sports

Jackson and Harrison Beach grew up playing sports together. Their early years were marked by countless hours spent on fields and courts, always together, pushing each other to excel.

“All the early mornings and late nights at baseball fields or at AAU tournaments are the highlights of our journey,” Harrison said. “[Jackson] was there with me for all those amazing moments that have come from sports.”

The boys moved right before the start of high school. While challenging, Jackson says, “it helped to have my brother by my side.”

Moving meant all new teams and teammates, but to the Beach boys, it also meant meeting new people and coaches who helped them have great high school careers.

Always Succeeding Together

The Beach boys have both had successful high school sports careers. During his sophomore season, Harrison was named First Team All-Area by the Gainesville Sun and the Mainstreet Daily News. Likewise, Jackson was named First Team All-Area by the Gainesville Sun during his junior season, when he led the country in batting average for a portion of March.

Their success is not only defined by their many accolades, but also by their commitment to one another on the field. They can dedicate many of their wins to their ability to play on the same field together.

“Throughout our whole lives, there have been many games that we have won together that we weren’t supposed to win,” Jackson said. “I think these are the moments that stick with me the most. We always bring good energy and swag to the game.”

The twins credit much of their success to those who have supported them. The brothers say they have been lucky to be surrounded by the people in their lives.

In both sports, they have had coaches who could “easily be at the college or pro level,” which has helped him find confidence through experience, Jackson said. Harrison added by saying, “There has not been a single coach that we haven’t loved and hasn’t helped us get better.”

A Healthy Rivalry

When asked about which is the more athletic brother, the twins had differing opinions. Jackson believes he is the more athletic brother. He does give Harrison credit, saying, “We definitely each have certain things that we are better at than the other in each sport. We are both great athletes, so it’s tough to say, but I will take that title.”

Harrison disagrees, saying, “I know he will say he is, but I am the more athletic brother. It doesn’t matter who’s better at the main sports we play, but who’s better at the sports we don’t play. That’s me.”

They agree on one thing, though: they are an athletic duo.

The Beach boys have put in the work both on and off the field. They will be attending the University of Florida to further their academic careers. Harrison said while they are not rooming together, they will always be there for each other.