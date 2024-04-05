Bills Trade Pro Bowl Receiver Stefon Diggs to Houston

Share Facebook

The Buffalo Bills traded four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans on Wednesday.

Trade Details

The Bills received a 2025 second-round pick in the NFL draft, which Houston acquired from Minnesota last month. Houston walks away not only with Diggs, but with a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Breaking: The Bills are finalizing a trade to send Stefon Diggs to the Texans for draft-pick compensation, sources tell @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/mEwaHUKLRf — ESPN (@espn) April 3, 2024

Diggs’ Last Season with the Bills

The Bills added Diggs to their roster in 2020 after a trade with Minnesota. Diggs finished last season with 107 catches, 1183 yards, and eight touchdowns. He started out with his usual stellar performance in the 2023 season. As the season came to an end, Diggs went seven games without a touchdown, the longest drought in his career. Fans and commentators online started to speculate about Diggs’ contentment in Buffalo. Diggs was upset with the online commentating. He said that it created chaos around him when he has always stayed true that he is a Buffalo Bill. He even expressed interest in wanting to retire in Buffalo as ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter noted back in 2022.

The goal for Diggs to retire as a Bill has obviously changed from 2022. Going into his last season, accusations were made on social media that Diggs was unhappy in Buffalo and wanted out. Matters escalated when Diggs was absent for the mandatory minicamp last summer. His brother Trevon Diggs, cornerback for the Dallas Cowboys, fueled the allegations on social media, encouraging his brother to get out of Buffalo. Schefter made the point that this trade had been building up for a while.

Man 14 Gotta get up outta there 😫😭 — TRE SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) November 14, 2023

Bills Make Moves to Win

With the trade on Wednesday, it appeared that Buffalo wanted to be free from the constant headlines and questions over the tension with Diggs. However, fans were left wondering if that was the only reason why the Bills traded their number one wide receiver. General manager Brandon Beane said it was not an easy decision. It took a lot of time and consideration of all variables, not just one matter. He wanted to make it clear that the organization is not backing down. He is very competitive and expects the roster, which is currently a work in progress, to be ready by the first game of the 2024 season. Beane also added that every move the organization makes is to win.

With the Bills losing their number one wide receiver and notable captain, one question remains — how could this move benefit the organization? While both parties made it clear that the accusations on social media were water under the bridge, the Bills are now able to have a clean slate without speculation if players are not happy. The Bills were also able to gain flexibility in spending for the future now that they don’t have to pay for a veteran extension. Whether that means the Bills can save by drafting an unnoticed receiver talent in the draft for less than a veteran salary, or saving money for the future, Buffalo now has more possibilities for future seasons. Beane explained that when making decisions, the organization can’t be focused on just this upcoming season, but they have to look ahead and see they can benefit as an organization in the future.