Santa Fe Raiders Flag Football Suffers End Of Regular-Season Loss

Share Facebook

Twitter

By Savannah Milner and Rhiannon Thomas

ALACHUA — The Santa Fe Raiders flag football team lost their last regular-season game at home Thursday, 12-6, to the Keystone Heights Indians on Senior Night.

The game got off to an exciting start when the Indians (4-10) scored the first touchdown four minutes into the action. The Raiders (6-5) responded in the second quarter with a touchdown from Natalia Williams to tie the score at 6-6 at halftime.

The game quickly turned into a defensive battle, as no touchdowns were scored in the third quarter.

The Raiders’ Ahgharea Young and Kylie Pinson had 20-yard runs, but they couldn’t put any points on the board. Raniliah Smith also ran for over 30 yards in an attempt to get to the end zone.

When it seemed like the game was going to head into overtime, the Indians’ Ashlyn Brown scored the winning touchdown as the time expired.

Up Next

The 1A-District 4 tournament starts Monday with the quarterfinal round. Santa Fe will host Glen St. Mary Baker County Wildcats (2-8) at 6 p.m., while Keystone visits the Baldwin Indians (3-7) at 5 p.m. The winners play in the semifinals Tuesday at top seed Bradford, with the title game set for Wednesday at Bradford.