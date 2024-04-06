Gators Men’s Tennis Beats Vanderbilt For 10th Home Win

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 4-2 to get its 10th home win of the season Friday at the Ring Tennis Complex.

With only two matches left before the SEC Tournament, this win guarantees the Gators (11-9, 5-5 SEC) will not end their regular season with a losing record. However, that isn’t true for the Commodores (11-10, 2-7) who are on a three-match losing streak with three matches left in their regular season.

How It Went Down

Doubles

Florida got off to a quick start with Nate Bonetto-Aidan Kim dominating Joubert Klopper-Michael Ross 6-0 on Court 1 for their fourth straight win and first sweep of the year.

Jeremie Casabon-Nathan Cox tied the match 1-1 when they beat Adhithya Ganesan-Jeremy Jin 6-3 on Court 2.

The winner of the doubles point would now be decided on Court 3. The Gators were relying on Tanapatt Nirundorn-Kevin Edengren who had lost their previous three doubles matches. To break that streak, they won 6-4 over Danil Panarin-Hugo Coquelin.

Singles

After the first set of singles, the day was still up for grabs. Florida had a 1-0 lead, but Vanderbilt wasn’t going down easy. The Commodores won half the first sets.

The lead vanished on Court 4, when Casabon beat Bonetto 6-4, 6-3. After that, Vanderbilt took the lead when Panarin defeated Jin 7-5, 6-4 on Court 1. This was Jin’s third straight loss.

Things shifted back in Florida’s favor when Kim put together a comeback win on Court 2. After losing his first set 3-6 to Klopper, he did everything he could to tie the match for Florida. He went on to win the second set 6-2 and swept Klopper 6-0 in the final set.

The match was tied 2-2. The next point came from Nirundorn who beat Michael Ross 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on Court 5. This was his third straight win.

The winning point was on Court 6. Edengren won his first set 6-4 and had a 4-1 lead during set two. Coquelin gave the Gators a score when he fought back and took a 5-4 lead in the second set. However, Edengren never gave up and pulled out the win by beating Coquelin 7-5.

Court 3 went unfinished between Ganesan and Cox, which ended 6-3, 3-6, 3-5.

Up Next

The Gators will hit the road Friday as they take on the Razorbacks (15-9, 2-6) in Fayetteville, Arkansas at 6:30 p.m.