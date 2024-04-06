Oak Hall Girls Lacrosse Suffers Defeat In Regular-Season Finale

Share Facebook

The Oak Hall Eagles girls lacrosse team lost their last-regular season match at home, 12-9, against the Pensacola Catholic Crusaders on Thursday.

A Rough Start

From the onset, the Crusaders (16-2) demonstrated their dominance, firing eight shots and making two goals. The tight coordination and organization from the Crusaders resulted in minimal possessions for the Eagles (11-4).

Eagles goalie Savannah Loges had some impressive saves, but that was not enough as Oak Hall struggled to mount a good defense against the Crusaders.

A Rejuvenated Team

With the start of the second quarter, a new energy entered Oak Hall players Isla Montes and D1 Presbyterian College commit Harper Johnson, scoring impressive runs in the first four minutes of the quarter, scoring three goals and rising above the Crusaders at 3-2.

Throughout the rest of the quarter, the Crusaders maintained strong attacks and scored three goals, but the Eagles weren’t far behind. Preseason Player of the Year Sarah Miller made sure to level the score to end the first half at 5-5.

Gave It Their All

Oak Hall had an uplifting start to the third quarter when Leila Sims scored a goal at 8:24, but the advantage was short-lived. The Crusaders regained control by scoring four consecutive goals for a 9-6 lead.

Despite Sarah Miller’s effort to shorten the gap in the fourth quarter by scoring a goal with an assist from Sophia Moreschi to make the score 9-7, the Crusaders persisted and scored three more goals.

During the final minutes, the Eagles gave it their all, with Leila Sims scoring two more goals. But, alas, it was not enough.

Up Next

Oak Hall will play in the 1A-District tournament starting Wednesday.