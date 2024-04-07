P.K. Yonge Baseball Outlasts Fort White, 9-7

Share Facebook

By Wade Urtz and Daniel Betancourt

The P.K Yonge Blue Wave baseball team defeated Fort White 9-7 on Thursday to sweep the two-game season series.

P.K. Yonge (11-2) defeated the Indians (8-8) in Fort White, 4-1, on Feb. 29, Blue Wave coach Rob Brunson’s 100th career win.

Fort White Strikes First

Coming into the game with an 0.66 ERA, P.K. Yonge starting pitcher Charlie Tumminia had to face adversity early. Fort White scored two runs in the first inning off two hits, two walks and a P.K. Yonge error.

A 2 run double by Garrett Depaola puts Fort White ahead of P.K. Yonge 2-0 in the top of the first. The Blue Wave are looking to strike back. #espngainesville #espn #baseball pic.twitter.com/agkHnxIbR3 — Jesse Bratman (@jessebratman) April 4, 2024

Despite hits from Blue Wave leadoff man Micah Gratto and three-hole hitter Luke Sparkman in the bottom of the first, P.K. Yonge was unable to score.

The Blue Wave Takes Lead

After a clean second inning, P.K. Yonge’s offense began to erupt. After the inning’s leadoff man Mack Todd was hit by a pitch and two consecutive hits by Tumminia and Cooper Lieffers and a run-scoring fielder’s choice by Gratto, the Blue Wave tied the game at two apiece heading into the third inning.

A repeat defensive effort in the third inning continued the momentum for the Blue Wave. A hit by Sparkman (3-for-4) got the offense going in the home half of the third. A huge home run over the left field fence by cleanup hitter Josh Davis, his first, swung the lead to the Blue Wave, 4-2.

The Indians scored two more in the fourth to again tie the game at 4.

P.K. Yonge’s lead grew to 7-4 with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on a fielder’s choice by Sparkman and back-to-back walks to Nico Gomez-Vera and Todd.

Late rally falls short

Heading into the fifth inning with a 7-4 lead, P.K. Yonge conducted another pitching change, favoring the fresher arm of Lieffers to close out the game. Deacon Northway (1-0) had replaced Tumminia in the second.

P.K Yonge responds with three more runs in the bottom of the fourth. They lead 7-4 with three more innings of play. #espn #espngainesville #baseball pic.twitter.com/oH4swxcEOD — Jesse Bratman (@jessebratman) April 5, 2024

Fort White found success with two runs in the fifth inning, as three walks, a hit batter combined with an error would see the Indians cut their deficit to 7-6.

Fort White entered the sixth inning with a chance to take the lead. A clean inning by Lieffers (save), including a key strikeout to end the inning, kept the Indians trailing 7-6.

P.K. Yonge’s offense responded to the work on defense with a solid bottom of the sixth inning. After getting two men on base, Gomez-Vera got a run on the board with a RBI single to help the Blue Wave take a 9-6 lead.

P.K. Yonge slammed the door on any comeback after the Indians scored a run in the seventh. Two key groundouts at shortstop was enough to get the Blue Wave over the line.

Up Next

The Blue Wave, who finished the week with wins at Eastside (26-5) on Tuesday, FWHS and at Bell (8-0) on Friday, play at 5-5 Bronson at 7 p.m. Tuesday.