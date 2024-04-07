Florida’s Filler Earns Best Finish By Gator At ANWA

Share Facebook

In her second appearance at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Florida Gators senior golfer Maisie Filler finished Saturday tied for eighth, the the best finish all-time by a Gator.

Besting Sierra Brook’s T10 finish in 2019, Filler became just the fourth Gator to advance to the final round. Just a year ago, she missed the cut by only one shot. She joins Gators Sierra Brooks (2019), Annabell Fuller (2022) and Marta Perez (2019) to make the last round.

Way to represent Gator Nation 🐊 Congrats to Maisie Filler on a T8 finish at the @anwagolf 👏#GoGators | #ANWAgolf pic.twitter.com/iZPGl17cUM — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) April 6, 2024

Within Reach

Filler began with an opening round of 68 (-4) on Wednesday to end T5. In round two, she bounced back from a 4-over mark on the front nine with a stretch of three birdies across holes 14-17 for a final round of 73 (+1).

Teeing off the final round, Filler was just two strokes back of the lead. Multiples times, she brought the deficit to one stroke, battling to keep in reach. Back-to-back birdies on seven and eight kept her in, yet a pair of doubles over the next three holes gave way to a final round of 76 (+4) and her T8 finish.

Battling in Augusta 💪 Maisie with back-to-back birdies to stay one back of the lead. She is -2 today through eight holes! 📺: NBC

📊: https://t.co/5D0YN6HpDj#GoGators 🐊 | #ANWAgolf pic.twitter.com/7gDHSC0ehT — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) April 6, 2024

Up Next

After putting her name into Gator history, Filler and UF prepare for postseason play. They will take part in the SEC Championship frot April 12-16 at Belleair, Fla. at Pelican Golf Club.