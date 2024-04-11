UFC 300: The Culmination of the Fight Game

Twelve former and current champions, 18 ranked fighters and one night to achieve unparalleled greatness – the climax of the fight game has come knocking at the doorsteps of UFC 300.

Dana White has outwardly declared that UFC 300 will be different from anything fight fans have ever seen.

At UFC 200, the octagon canvas shifted from that typical grey to a championship belt gold in hopes of differentiation.

Dana White promises greatness, and octagon color change or not, UFC 300’s aura remains ominous with promise of devastation.

205-Pound Strap

The pinnacle of this fight card, the apex of fighting comes in the main event of UFC 300

Former middleweight champion, former two-division Glory Kickboxing champion and current light heavyweight champion, Alex “Poatan” Pereira, will interlock himself in battle with former light heavyweight champion, Jamahal “Sweet Dreams” Hill.

The word “former” preceding his title does not sit right with Sweet Dreams. The Jamahal Hill’s title reign ended via ruptured Achilles tendon. No man had bested the former champion in his time holding the belt.

In the absence of Hill, Poatan propelled himself on a fast track to the 205-pound strap. Being a fan favorite and a human killer, all Pereira needed was one split decision win at light heavyweight over Jan Blachowicz to give himself a shot at that 205-pound belt.

In his one chance, delivery was expected. Pereira delivered a left hook to the chin of Jiri Prochazka rendering him unconscious. Poatan then heard Bruce Buffer say, “and new”.

Vengeance

Like Batman, Jamahal Hill comes into this fight with a thirst for vengeance. A potential dominant title reign robbed from his fingertips due to injury.

Jamahal Hill believes that this title was always his. Saturday is just his chance to prove that.

Two men with nicknames in power. Poatan translates to “hands of stone” in Pereira’s native tongue. Sweet Dreams comes from Hill’s ability to sleep his opponents.

Power on Power. Violence vs. Bloodthirst. Can Hill smash through the illumination of invincibility presented by hands of stone himself.

The best light heavyweight in the world will have been decided when a new dawn rises on Sunday.

Greatness Surrounding Greatness

Every single fight on UFC 300 is a must watch from start to finish. Zhang Weli, China’s first UFC champion, puts her strawweight title on the line, but it won’t be behind enemy lines. She takes on fellow countrywoman, Yan Xiaonan.

Max “Blessed” Holloway moves up from featherweight to lightweight to take on Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje. Former champ versus former interim champ, who will prevail?

Charles “Do Bronx” Olivera, potentially the greatest 155er of all time, takes on the rising star Arman Tsarukyan.

The first fight on the early prelims consists of two former champions going to war. Cody “No Love” Garbrandt tests himself against the Brazilian, Deiveson Figueiredo.

How to Watch

The main card of UFC 300 can be watched on ESPN+ pay-per-view. You can watch the early prelims on ESPN+, and the preliminary card will be live on ESPN.

Early Prelims – 6 p.m.

Prelims – 8 p.m.

Main Card – 10 p.m.

UFC 300, the culmination of the fight game, comes to a television screen near you on Saturday night.