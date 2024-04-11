Miami Searches For Consistency To Close Season

Share Facebook

The Miami Heat struggled against the Dallas Mavericks 111-92 on Wednesday.

The Heat are now the eight seed in the Eastern Conference and it’s no surprise due to their inconsistency of the past six matchups.

The Heats Inconsistency

The Heat can’t seem to win back to back.

On April 2, the Heat beat the New York Knicks (44-31) at the Kaseya Center 109-99.

On April 4, the Heat loss at home to the Philadelphia 76ers (42-35) in a close matchup 109-105.

On April 5, the Heat beat the Houston Rockets (38-39) away in the Toyota Center 119-104.

On April 7, the Heat lose by only two points, 117-115, against the Indiana Pacers (45-34) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

On April 9, the Heat came out on top 117-111 in overtime against the Atlanta Hawks (36-43) in the State Farm Arena.

On April 10, the Heat lose to the Mavericks (50-30) to drop to 44-36.

The Heat Vs. Dallas Mavericks

Even with four players scoring in the double-digit range, it wasn’t enough to overtake the Mavericks.

Tyler Herro led the Heat in scoring with 26 points and seven rebounds and Kevin Love dropped a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Jimmy Butler had 12 points on a 62.5% shooting percentage and Caleb Martin scored 14.

Kevin stays hot & cuts the deficit to 10 👌 He's got 16 points, tune in on Bally Sports Sun 📺 pic.twitter.com/rgkafF0iGc — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 11, 2024

The main reasons they didn’t win are defense and turnovers. The Heat had 15 turnovers while the Mavericks main stars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic were unstoppable with a combined 54 points.

Doncic broke down the defense with an impressive 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Irving had 25 points while shooting 66.7% from the field and 62.5% from 3-point line.

Up Next

Friday the Heat will host the Toronto Raptors (23-52) in the Kaseya Center.

Will they follow this win-lose trend and come out on top?