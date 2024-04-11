Newberry Softball Rally Late Versus P.K. Yonge

Share Facebook

Twitter

By Wade Urtz and Allegra D’Angelo

GAINESVILLE- Newberry softball defeated P.K. Yonge 6-5 on Wednesday. The Panthers needed a run in the seventh inning to knock off the Blue Wave. This was Newberry’s 10th straight win and its second win against P.K. Yonge this season.

Newberry lead early

P.K. Yonge (6-7) pitcher Mickinzi Anderson had a rough start to the game. After hitting the first batter she faced, Anderson gave up a double to two-hole hitter Olivia Tharp. Two ground outs would score both runners to give Newberry (14-2) a 2-0 lead.

P.K. Yonge would quickly respond in the bottom of the first. After recording two outs, three-hole hitter Sydney Corone got the offense going with a single. Three straight hits afterwards would result in three runs for the Blue Wave, giving P.K. Yonge a 3-2 lead after the first inning.

In the second inning, Newberry would respond with two more runs. The inning would again start with the leadoff batter being hit by a pitch, with two further hits resulting in runs.

Score after 1st Inning: 3 (PK Yonge) – 2 (Newberry) The highlight plays from the Blue Wave include a two run triple for Jessica Bain (junior) and an RBI triple for Brianna Garrison (junior).#softball #highschool #PKYonge #Newberry @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/QZMNFJ3ayU — Daniel Betancourt (@DanielBeta60061) April 10, 2024

P.K. Yonge Keep Ahead

After a scoreless fourth and a clean defensive fourth inning by the Blue Wave, P.K. Yonge’s offense would come to life in the bottom of the fourth.

After a runner was put on base due to a fielding error and an issued walk, P.K. Yonge would have two runners aboard. A wild pitch would score both runners.

Newberry Closes the Game

Newberry started off the fifth inning strong with a homerun to close their deficit and tie the game. From there, both teams worked defensively to close out the sixth inning scoreless with three outs in three batters for both teams.

5 innings played, game tied at 5 each. A big home run by Newberry was the lone run of the inning. #newberry #pkyonge #softball #highschool @ESPNGainesville pic.twitter.com/Dw2XYtNCjJ — Daniel Betancourt (@DanielBeta60061) April 10, 2024

The winning run was scored by Newberry in the top of the seventh inning after a double allowed the runner on second to reach home.

There was a glimmer of hope for the Blue Wave in the bottom of the seventh as Emma Mansfield hit a double just shy of the fence, but the Panther’s defense locked down to maintain their lead and ended the game with a strikeout on a nail-biting 3-2 count.

What’s Next?

PK Yonge will take on Hope Christian Academy (0-8) at home on Thursday with hopes to take back a winning record. Newberry will take on Hawthorne (5-7) on the road Friday.