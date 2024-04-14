Florida Lacrosse Wins 13th In Row, Drops JMU

Share Facebook

The No. 9 Florida Gators lacrosse team won its 13th consecutive match Saturday, 15-7, against No. 14 James Madison at Donald R. Dizney Stadium..

First Quarter

The Gators (13-2, 4-0 AAC) got on the board first with a goal from Danielle Pavinelli.

JMU (10-4, 3-1) had a quick response to tie it 1-1 about 10 seconds later.

It was quiet for eight minutes until Maggi Hall gave the Gators the lead, 2-1.

Second Quarter

JMU tied the game again, but 20 seconds later the Gators took the lead again, 3-2.

In a back-and-forth game, JMU tied it again, 3-3 less than a minute later.

It was quiet for eight minutes until Pavinelli scored her second of the day to give UF a 4-3 lead. But right before half, JMU made it a tie 4-4.

Third Quarter

The Gators were able to take the lead, 5-4, with another goal from Hall. JMU then had back-to-back goals to go up 6-5.

The Gators then fired three more goals before the end of the third quarter to take a 8-6 lead.

Fourth Quarter

Five more goals put the Gators up 13-6 to end the back-and-forth play.

JMU had one more response to make it 13-7, but the Gators added two more before the end of the game.

The Gators handed JMU its first conference loss of the season, while they stay undefeated in conference play.

Nine different players scored for the Gators. Pavinelli moved into fifth all-time in program points after Saturday.

“It is an amazing win,” UF coach Amanda O’Leary said. “JMU is a phenomenal program, so we knew it was going to be a chess match.”

Up next

The Gators travel to take on Cincinnati for a conference matchup next Saturday at 12 p.m. on ESPN+.