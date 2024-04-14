Hawthorne Suffers Mercy-Rule Defeat Against Newberry

Share Facebook

By Ellen Mulgrew and Jesse Bratman

HAWTHORNE — A four-run second inning put Hawthorne in a hole and Hollie Pabst drove in four runs to help Newberry High’s softball team to a 12-1 win Friday against the Hornets.

Stay Clear of Hollie Pabst

In the top of the first inning, Newberry (15-2) set off on a good start against Hawthorne pitcher Kaelyn Williams. Despite a stolen base, fumbled ball and loaded bases, Hawthorne (5-8) ended the inning after a grounder to first turned to an out at home. Giving up only one run to Newberry, Hawthorne left the field to bat.

Newberry pitcher Madison Rodgers led her infield in solid defense, clear throws, quick reflexes and accurate outfield assistance soon ended the inning.

Newberry’s offense picked up momentum in the fourth when Korilynn Crudup, Cayla Phillips and Malana Kennard made strategic plays at bat to direct the lead to 5-0.

Kennard slapped the ball over the second baseman’s head and an overthrow advanced her to second. Olivia Tharp sent a grounder to third and an overthrow allowed Kennard to score. Pabst’s hit over the shortstop’s head and an outfielder’s bobble sent Tharp home. Sarah Priester then hit a sacrifice fly to drive Pabst home.

Newberry’s Overtaking

Newberry’s bats remained hot in the six-run third inning. Pabst hit another grounder between first and second base for three RBIs and an 8-0 lead.

Rodgers followed with a grounder to the second baseman, who bobbles it to allow Rodgers to reach first while Tharp ran home. Chloe Jones’ ground ball sent Priester home for a 10-0 lead.

Madison Krecker scores Jones for an 11-0 lead.

Rodgers’ strong pitching kept Hawthorne at bay, as she struck out three batters in the home third.

Hawthorne’s defense toughened up in the fourth, eliminating Newberry in five at bats.

Final Fifth

After Newberry made it 12-0 with a run in the fifth, Hawthorne needed to score at least three runs to prevent the mercy rule.

Hawthorne could only manage to score just one in the bottom of the fifth.

Synteria Williams had two of Hawthorne’s four hits. Pabst, Kennard and Priester had three hits each for NHS.

Up Next

On Monday, Newberry plays at Bell (7-9) at 6 p.m., while Hawthorne plays at P.K. Yonge (6-7) at 7 p.m.