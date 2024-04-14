Florida Men’s Tennis Sweeps South Carolina In Final Home Match

Share Facebook

The No. 25 Florida Gators men’s tennis team swept the No. 21 South Carolina Gamecocks 4-0 in its final regular-season home match Sunday.

The Gators finished the regular season 12-10 and 6-6 in the SEC. The team struggled on the road, going 1-6 in away matches and 0-3 at neutral sites. However, the team was dominant at home going 11-1.

Like Florida, this was South Carolina’s final regular-season match. It finished 13-13 and 4-8 in conference play.

Senior Day

The Gators recognized graduate student JanMagnus Johnson who played one year for Florida. He was 1-3 in singles matches and 1-2 in doubles.

Doubles

Florida started strong by taking the doubles point after wins on Courts 1 and 2.

The first point came from Tanapatt Nirundorn-Adhithya Ganesan on Court 2. They defeated James Story-Lucas Andrade da Silva 6-3.

Florida’s second victory didn’t come as easily. Casey Hoole-Toby Samuel put up a fight for the Gamecocks on Court 1. Gators Nate Bonetto-Aidan Kim had earned a 5-3 lead. Hoole-Samuel tied the match 5-5. Florida took another one-point lead and South Carolina tied it again to push the match to a tiebreaker. Bonetto-Kim dominated to win the match 7(7)-6(2).

Court 3 went unfinished between Florida’s Jeremy Jin-Kevin Edengren and South Carolina’s Sean Daryabeigi-Jelani Sarr. Florida had a 5-4 lead.

Singles

The first singles win came from Kim on Court 2. He dominated Story 6-1, 6-1, giving Florida a 2-0 lead.

He makes it look easy! Kim (UF) def. Story (SC), 6-1 6-1 Florida extends the lead to 2-0. #GoGators 🎾🐊 pic.twitter.com/CuQf8EXF12 — Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) April 14, 2024

Next up was Edengren on Court 6. He took down Carter Morgan 6-1 in the first set. Morgan took a lead in the second set with Edengren down 5-4. He fought back and was able to get the Gators’ third point winning the second set 7-5. This was his fifth straight win.

Right behind Edengren was Bonetto to finish the sweep. In a grinding match with Sarr, the match’s first set went to a tiebreaker in which Bonetto won the set 7(7)-6(4). The two battled back-and-forth until it was tied 4-4. That is when Bonetto came up big for Florida and finished strong winning 6-4.

Courts 1, 3 and 5 went unfinished. On Court 1, Jin was up 6-4, 6-5 over No. 15 Samuel. Daryabeigi had a 2-6, 6-3, 3-0 lead over Ganesan on Court 3. Lastly, on Court, 5 Andrade da Silva and Nirundorn were tied 6-4, 5-6.

Up Next

The Gators’ next challenge is in Baton Rouge, La., as the team prepares for the SEC Tournament, which starts Wednesday.