UF freshman Adhithya Ganesan prepares to hit a tennis ball during the Gators' match Sunday against South Carolina at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. [Lee Ann Anderson/WRUF]

Florida Men’s Tennis Sweeps South Carolina In Final Home Match

Michael Tubbs April 14, 2024 Gators Sports, Gators Tennis, NCAA, SEC, Tennis 15 Views

The No. 25 Florida Gators men’s tennis team swept the No. 21 South Carolina Gamecocks 4-0 in its final regular-season home match Sunday.

The Gators finished the regular season 12-10 and 6-6 in the SEC. The team struggled on the road, going 1-6 in away matches and 0-3 at neutral sites. However, the team was dominant at home going 11-1.

Like Florida, this was South Carolina’s final regular-season match. It finished 13-13 and 4-8 in conference play.

UF’s sophomore Tanapatt Nirundorn serves Sunday against South Carolina at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex. [Lee Ann Anderson/WRUF]

Senior Day

The Gators recognized graduate student JanMagnus Johnson who played one year for Florida. He was 1-3 in singles matches and 1-2 in doubles.

Doubles

Florida started strong by taking the doubles point after wins on Courts 1 and 2.

The first point came from Tanapatt Nirundorn-Adhithya Ganesan on Court 2. They defeated James Story-Lucas Andrade da Silva 6-3.

Florida’s second victory didn’t come as easily. Casey Hoole-Toby Samuel put up a fight for the Gamecocks on Court 1. Gators Nate Bonetto-Aidan Kim had earned a 5-3 lead. Hoole-Samuel tied the match 5-5. Florida took another one-point lead and South Carolina tied it again to push the match to a tiebreaker. Bonetto-Kim dominated to win the match 7(7)-6(2).

Court 3 went unfinished between Florida’s Jeremy Jin-Kevin Edengren and South Carolina’s Sean Daryabeigi-Jelani Sarr. Florida had a 5-4 lead.

Singles

The first singles win came from Kim on Court 2. He dominated Story 6-1, 6-1, giving Florida a 2-0 lead.

Next up was Edengren on Court 6. He took down Carter Morgan 6-1 in the first set. Morgan took a lead in the second set with Edengren down 5-4. He fought back and was able to get the Gators’ third point winning the second set 7-5. This was his fifth straight win.

Right behind Edengren was Bonetto to finish the sweep. In a grinding match with Sarr, the match’s first set went to a tiebreaker in which Bonetto won the set 7(7)-6(4). The two battled back-and-forth until it was tied 4-4. That is when Bonetto came up big for Florida and finished strong winning 6-4.

Courts 1, 3 and 5 went unfinished. On Court 1, Jin was up 6-4, 6-5 over No. 15 Samuel. Daryabeigi had a 2-6, 6-3, 3-0 lead over Ganesan on Court 3. Lastly, on Court, 5 Andrade da Silva and Nirundorn were tied 6-4, 5-6.

Up Next

The Gators’ next challenge is in Baton Rouge, La., as the team prepares for the SEC Tournament, which starts Wednesday.

Tags

About Michael Tubbs

Check Also

Blue Team Secures Last-Second Win In Annual Spring Game

The Blue team captured a 19-17 win in the annual Orange & Blue Game thanks …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties