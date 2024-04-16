USA Basketball Roster Finalized

Share Facebook

USA Basketball finalized its roster for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

This Olympics, the United States is posting a strong team. Superstars like Lebron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and more are coming together to try and bring home the gold.

A New Era

The USA won the gold in 2020; however, many stars, like James and Curry, chose not to play on the team. This is the most stacked roster the USA has seen in years. The response is coming after they finished in fourth place in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

James hasn’t competed in the Olympics in the past 12 years. This will be James’ fourth time with the Team, and he is seeking his third gold medal after winning it in 2008 and 2012. This will be Durant’s fourth time competing for Team USA.

Curry, although he has competed for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, has never competed on the Olympic level. Steve Kerr will coach and be reunited with Durant.

Full Roster

The full roster includes Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Tyrese Haliburton. There is still one more spot left on the roster, and many are speculating who it could go to. Jimmy Butler, Jaylen Brown and Paul George are all front runners.

ESPN Sources: USA Basketball is finalizing its 2024 Paris Olympics roster with Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis. Team may initially keep one open spot. pic.twitter.com/kO7TREBVDK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 15, 2024

USA Dominance

The USA is looking to win its fifth consecutive gold medal in the Olympics. The last time they did not reach the gold medal match was in 2004; however, it will not be as easy as previous years. The other countries have caught up to the USA in skill level. Many NBA players will be competing for their home countries like Giannis Antetokounmpo for Greece, Nikola Jokic for Serbia and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Canada.

USA Basketball will look to show the world, once again, that it is the team to beat this summer in Paris.