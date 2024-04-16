Gators Baseball Looks For Redemption Against Jacksonville

Share Facebook

For the first time this season, the Gators are not in D1Baseball’s Top 25 rankings. It’s a far fall from the No. 2 spot the Gators started in the preseason poll.

The Gators (18-17, 7-8 SEC) struggled to find themselves in the previous weeks. The team that went to the College World Series final last year was swept by Missouri and escaped a sweep by South Carolina this weekend.

But they have a chance today against the Jacksonville Dolphins (16-18, 10-5 ASUN) to prove why the team can be dangerous if underestimated.

Cags and Consistency

Jac Caglianone has carried the team through their inconsistencies and low moments. He’s gotten on base at least once in the previous 21 games. Cags has homered in his last six games, reaching 20 home runs this season. He leads the Gators in most offensive stats ranging from batting average to RBIs.

He’s also added to his Florida legacy. Caglianone joined four other Gators in team history to have multiple 20-homer seasons. He’s No. 2 in home runs in team history.

Ty Evans has also shined for the Gators. After coach Kevin O’Sullivan put him in the leadoff position, Evans hit two homers and two doubles. If both players can remain locked in, the Gators have a good chance of a win.

Jacksonville’s Assets

The Dolphins won the March 19 game against the Gators, 7-6. However, Florida holds the series advantage, beating JU in 11 of the last 20 matchups.

Jacksonville is a middle- to late-inning team. In its last four games, the Dolphins scored 39 runs in the fifth or later. Two players, Justin Nadeau and Josh Steidl, are batting above .300. Steidl has a .630 slugging percentage. He’s also hit eight homers.

Florida should look to take advantage of Jacksonville’s pitching. Richard Long has the lowest ERA of 5.73 of a pitcher who has over 38 innings. The rest have an ERA of at least 6.30. If the Gators can repeat their previous performance against South Carolina, Florida can enter the Vanderbilt series hot.

T7 | JAX 8 APSU 6 The exact guy you don't wanna face with the bases loaded… Justin Nadeau clears the bases with a double and the 'Phins are BACK in front! 📺: ESPN +

📊: https://t.co/0BbdqNSxcQ

📻: https://t.co/Jy94GwCCFg #JUPhinsUp pic.twitter.com/m9niHdTCPp — Jacksonville Baseball (@JUBaseball) April 13, 2024

Game Details

The Gators take the field tonight against Jacksonville University at 6:30. It will be available to stream on the SEC Network+, and the radio broadcast will be on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.