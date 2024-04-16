Play-in Preview: Kings Host Warriors

Share Facebook

The No. 10-seed Golden State Warriors are taking on the No. 9-seed Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the NBA Play-in Tournament. The Kings will host the game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, since they are the higher-seeded team.

Making History

The Warriors have a challenge in Tuesday’s matchup, as they are trying to be the first 10th-seed team to move from the play-in tournament to the playoffs. The team will need to beat the Kings in order to advance and play the loser of the New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Los Angeles Lakers game.

A Single Point

In the last three games the Warriors and the Kings played against each other, the winner was determined by a single point. The two teams played a total of four games against each other, and each team won two games.

The rivalry between the two teams has intensified recently as the teams played in a seven-game, first-round playoff series last season. In game seven of the series, Stephen Curry helped the Warriors claim a victory, scoring 50 points himself.

Watch Out

Curry is a key asset to the Warriors, and he has had another impressive season this year averaging 26.4 points per game. Young forward Jonathan Kuminga averages just over 16 points per game.

For the Kings’ offense, De’Aaron Fox has had a consistent season so far averaging 26.5 points per game. In the last 10 games, forward Keegan Murray has averaged 18.1 points per game. Domantas Sabonis has also guided the team this season averaging 19.4 points per game.

The only three players with 1.5K points, 1K boards and 500 dimes in a season… Wilt, Joker… and now Domantas Sabonis 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TAZXVkmrCd — NBA (@NBA) April 16, 2024

The Struggle

Klay Thompson, who has gone through some struggles this season, has made a comeback since he was taken off the bench for the Warriors. On their defense, Draymond Green has also struggled since getting suspended from the NBA twice. After 12 games, Green was put back on the court and has since been an asset to the team.

In terms of the Kings, last month they lost two important players. Malik Monk is out with a sprained MCL, and Kevin Huerter is undergoing shoulder surgery.

As the two teams face off Tuesday night, the rivalry continues.