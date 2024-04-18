High Expectations For Oklahoma In SEC

Share Facebook

With the Oklahoma Sooners joining the SEC, how will they matchup?

Steve Russell from Sportscene talked with Jenni Carlson, columnist for Sellout Crowd, about what we can expect from the Sooners heading into their first year in the SEC.

Sooners Football

The Sooners have been a dominant force in college football for quite some time now. Beside a 6-7 record in 2022, they have tallied eight or more wins in every season for over two decades. While their performance in the playoffs hasn’t been the best, losing four times in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs since its introduction in 2014, OU is a great program.

Heading into the 2024 season, OU has left the Big 12 conference for the SEC. In the process, its star quarterback, Dillon Gabriel transferred to Oregon. While having a veteran QB is ideal, especially entering a conference like the SEC, it seems as though the Sooners are ready to have Jackson Arnold start at quarterback. As a five-star recruit coming, expectations for Arnold are high.

With NIL playing a large part in college sports, OU’s move to the SEC could pay off as the market for incoming players is larger and more enticing than the Big 12. The Sooners have seen 21 players enter the transfer portal, but on the flip side, are adding 12.

Friday Night Lights 💡 OU's season opener vs. Temple moved up one day to 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆, 𝗔𝘂𝗴. 𝟯𝟬 – the first Friday night home game in stadium history. 📅 https://t.co/8ljYbaYyXG | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/ydczEfMshm — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 9, 2024

Sooners Basketball

Coming from the Big 12 to the SEC, there are arguments to be made about which conference is stronger in basketball. Nonetheless, Oklahoma has been up and down when it comes to success in college basketball.

On the men’s side, the Sooners haven’t been out of the second round of March Madness since their Final Four appearance during the 2015-2016 season when Buddy Hield was on the team. During their tenure in the Big 12, the Sooners had to consistently play teams such as Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas Tech, Baylor and many more. Now in the SEC, they will see the likes of Kentucky, Arkansas with John Calipari, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama and so much more.

With question marks surrounding the team in the Big 12, heading into this season in the SEC, OU will have to answer the call, especially when it comes to utilizing NIL and the transfer portal.

On the women’s side, while they have had three straight seasons of 23 wins or more, the Sooners have not made it out of the second round of March Madness since the 2012-2013 season. The team has been heading in the right direction over the past couple of years. With a new challenge next year having to play teams like South Carolina and LSU, their recent success will be tested.

Sooners On Diamond

In baseball, the Sooners have been solid. With a finals appearance in 2022, they will look to add to their recent success. The transition could be tough, however, considering the past four winners of the College World Series have all come from the SEC.

Softball is a different story as the Sooners have been dominant. After winning three Women’s College World Series championships in a row, there is not much to worry about, even with moving conferences.

The 2024-2025 season for all Oklahoma athletics will be one to watch.