Sooners in Survival Mode as they host Crimson Tide

The Oklahoma Sooners (5-5) host the Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2) Saturday at 7:30 pm.

Records

While 4-0 against non-SEC teams, the Sooners’ 5-5 record includes a 1-5 record against conference opponents, leaving them at 13th in the 16-team Southeastern Conference.

Alabama is also 4-0 against non-SEC teams this season, but their ability to win games against conference rivals (4-2 SEC) has led the Crimson Tide to a comfortable 8-2 record as they sit at third place in the SEC.

Coming off a Bye

The Oklahoma Sooners come off of their bye this week in hopes of picking up their second conference win of the season.

Despite a 3-0 start, in which Oklahoma outscored opponents 101-34, the Sooners lost five of their next seven games. Even with the Sooners defeating every non-SEC opponent they have faced, tough losses to powerhouse conference teams have left them at the bottom quarter of the conference.

Defense has been a strongpoint for Oklahoma this year, especially against the run, as the Sooners have allowed less than three yards per carry (2.9) to opposing backs.

However, their defense hasn’t been enough to win games as the offense has struggled immensely. Averaging less than 13 points a game in their five losses (64 combined points scored in five losses) and allowing over four sacks per game to opposing defenses (4.1), the Sooner offense has struggled to gain both yards and momentum, leading to turnovers.

Consequentially, Oklahoma is 5-0 in the five games in which it has not turned the ball over more than once, while 0-5 in the games where it turns the ball over multiple times.

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables acknowledged that there is not a more balanced team in the country than Alabama with the way that their program dominates all three phases of the game. Venables also gave praise to Alabama, noting that they are top ten in both offensive and defensive scoring.

Tide Keep Rolling

The Alabama Crimson Tide are coming off of a 52-7 win over Mercer University last Saturday, as they search for their ninth win of the season against an SEC opponent.

Alabama’s offense has been exemplary this season, averaging 39.5 points per game, with quarterback Jalen Milroe averaging 284 yards per game (rushing and passing combined).

The Alabama defense has also been something to write about this season, allowing under 17 points per game (16.9) to opposing teams.

Forcing three or more takeaways in each of their last five games and allowing only 20 points in their last three games combined, the Crimson Tide have outscored opponents 395-169 through ten games.

Alabama head coach Kalen Deboer admitted that Oklahoma does not lack talent and has the ability to make big, explosive plays, confessing that his defense will need to “hone in and not let them have that space”. Deboer also gave the Sooners’ defense their flowers, noting that they make it tough to move the ball and constantly threaten opposing offenses with takeaways.

Saturday

Oklahoma will look to keep its season alive on Saturday as they are one win away from securing a spot in a bowl game. This will be no easy task, however, as the Sooners will need to take down SEC powerhouse Alabama or LSU in at least one of their final two games of the season.

Alabama will look to build momentum and win their fourth straight game this weekend to better their chances of making the SEC championship game. In a stalemate with four other 8-2 SEC teams, it is imperative that the Crimson Tide win both of their final two games.