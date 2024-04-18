No. 14 Gators Women’s Tennis Looks For SEC Championship Title

Share Facebook

Twitter

Coming off a win over the No. 18 South Carolina Gamecocks, the Florida women’s tennis team is looking for another SEC Championship.

The No. 14 Gators defeated USC 4-2 on Saturday in Gainesville on Senior Day.

The team secured the doubles point. Wins from Carly Briggs, Rachel Gailis and Qavia Lopez brought UF to the finish line.

Gailis was named SEC Player of the Week and Lopez was selected as the Freshman of the Week on Monday.

SEC Tourney

The second round of the tournament begins Thursday in Athens, Georgia, starring seeds 5-11. The third round starts Friday morning. The top four seeds face the winners of the second round.

On Wednesday, No. 11 Alabama swept No. 14 Missouri 4-0 to move on to round two. No. 12 Kentucky defeated No. 13 Mississippi State 4-1 to continue to the second round.

For third seed Florida (15-7, 11-2 SEC), the tournament is set to begin Friday at 9 a.m. after receiving a double-bye. Florida will play the six seed South Carolina-11 seed Alabama winner from Thursday.

SEC women’s tennis