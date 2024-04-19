9 Gators Selected To UF Athletic Hall of Fame

Share Facebook

Eight former athletes and one honorary letterwinner will be inducted into the 2024 UF Athletic Hall of Fame class, the school’s F Club and Gator Boosters announced this week.

The Gator Greats to be inducted are Scottie Wilbekin, Chas Henry, Elizabeth Beisel, Hannah Rogers, Francesca Enea, Preston Tucker, Genevieve LaCaze and Marcin Cieslak. Former soccer coach Becky Burleigh will enter as an Honorary Letterwinner.

The Hall of Fame Banquet is set for Oct. 18.

They have etched their name in Gator History 🐊 Congratulations to our 2024 inductees of the UF Athletic Hall of Fame 🤩 🗞️ https://t.co/S62VRwz4oM#GoGators pic.twitter.com/EVMm4ivNpD — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) April 17, 2024

Softball’s Duo

Rogers and Enea are the softball inductees. Enea was an All-American and played on the teams from 2007-2010. She holds the career records for home runs with 61 and RBIs with 221. She is now an assistant coach on Tim Walton’s staff.

Rogers played at UF from 2011-2014. Rogers won a national championship in 2014, the first in program history. She won the Most Outstanding Player award at the Women’s College World Series in 2014.

Baseball and Football Reps

Tucker played baseball at UF from 2009-2012. Tucker is the all-time leader in hits with 341 and RBIs with 258. He finished his career at UF with a .329 average.

Henry punted at UF from 2007-2010. He was on the 2008 National Championship team and won the 2010 Ray Guy Award that goes to the best punter in the country.

Swim and Dive Honorees

Beisel swam at UF from 2010-2014 and won nine SEC championships. Beisel won nine Olympic medals: Four gold, four bronze and one silver.

Cieslak was also at UF from 2010-2014 and also won nine SEC championships.

Basketball, Track Athletes

Wilbekin was a guard for the UF men’s basketball team from 2010-2014. His most prolific season came in 2014 when the team reached the Final Four. He was an All-American and won SEC Player of the Year. He also won SEC Tournament MVP in 2014 when the Gators won the event.

When @scottiew_5 found out he is being inducted to the UF Athletic Hall of Fame 🔊 Congratulations on this achievement 🐊 #GoGators pic.twitter.com/foP5EQIQhA — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) April 17, 2024

LaCaze ran track at UF from 2009-2012. Her most notable accomplishments at UF were a 4:46 mile at the Tom Jones Memorial Classic in 2009 and a 4:13.44 1500m at the 2012 SEC Outdoor Championships.

Honorary Letterwinner

Becky Burleigh was the only letterwinner, which goes to coaches. She coached UF soccer for 26 years. Burleigh won one national championship and 14 SEC championships while at UF.