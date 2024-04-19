Magic Begin First Round of Playoffs Against Cavaliers

Share Facebook

The Orlando Magic (47-35) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-34) on the road Saturday in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference First Round. Orlando earned the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference this season and are seeking their first playoff series win since 2010.

Magic-Cavs Series History

This is the second meeting between the Magic and the Cavaliers in the playoffs all-time. Previously, Orlando won 4-2 over the LeBron James-led Cavaliers in the 2009 Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals. However, the Magic would go on to fall 4-1 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals that year.

This season, the Magic and Cavaliers alternated wins in their four meetings to split the series 2-2. The Cavaliers claimed the most lopsided win of the series Jan. 22 with a 27-point win in Orlando. However, the Magic own the most recent win in the series, winning the series finale 116-109 in Cleveland. Both teams won a game at home and on the road against each other, this season.

Magic Continue to Surprise

Orlando’s 47 wins this season are the franchise’s most in over a decade. The last time Orlando won more than 47 games was the 2010-2011 season when they finished fourth in the Eastern Conference and won 52 games. Dwight Howard also won NBA Defensive Player of the Year that season, but the Magic would still go on to lose 4-2 in the first round to the Atlanta Hawks.

This season, the Magic have been one of the most surprising teams of the NBA, winning 13 more games than last season. Orlando forwards Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have led one of the youngest rosters in the league to the team’s first division title since the 2018-19 season. Further, this year’s fifth place finish in the Eastern Conference is the franchise’s best since finishing fourth in 2011.

Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio.