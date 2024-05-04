Florida Softball Clinches Series Against Texas A&M In Extra Inning

Share Facebook

The No. 11 Florida Gators softball team beat the No. 8 Texas A&M Aggies 9-8 in eight innings Saturday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

Jocelyn Erickson hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning to clinch the series win on Senior Day for the Gators (42-12, 16-7 SEC).

https://twitter.com/GatorsSB/status/1786863185280262526

Early Offense

The Gators scored eight of their nine runs in the first two innings. They chased Aggie starter Shaylee Ackerman after giving up seven earned runs in one inning.

RBI doubles by Korbe Otis, who extended her hit streak to 14 games, Skylar Wallace and Ava Brown gave the Gators an early 3-0 lead.

After the Aggies (39-11, 15-8 SEC) scored two runs in the second, Otis hit a grand slam to give the Gators a 7-2 lead. Reagan Walsh hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly to make it 8-2.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSB/status/1786829395413668048

Aggies Rally Back

Rylen Wiggins started the scoring for the Aggies in the second with a two-run home run off Florida starter Ava Brown (15-6) to make it 3-2.

After going down 8-2, the Aggies’ rally started with a Trinity Cannon solo home run. The Aggies plated three runs off a Koko Wooley single and two fielding errors by the Gators. Wooley hit a game-tying two-run single in the seventh to make it 8-8.

Brown finished with eight innings pitched and eight runs (five earned) allowed. She gave up 10 hits, five walks and struck out five batters.

Gators Respond

The Gators loaded the bases in the eighth off a walk to Mia Williams, a single by Kendra Falby and a single by Otis. Emiley Kennedy (20-9) struck out Wallace on three pitches. Erickson, the next batter, hit the single on a two-strike pitch to clinch the series win.

https://twitter.com/GatorsSB/status/1786862928383353128

Up Next

The Gators play their regular-season finale Sunday at 1 p.m. They will look to clinch their first top-10 series sweep of the season. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and air on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.