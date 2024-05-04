The Florida Gators women's tennis team does a chant before the match against the San Diego Toreros at the Alfred A Ring Tennis Complex on Jan. 28, 2024. [Ashleigh Lucas/WRUF]

Florida Women’s Tennis Advances To Second Round Of NCAA

WRUF Staff May 4, 2024 Gators Sports, Gators Tennis, Uncategorized 8 Views

The Florida Gators women’s tennis team strolled Saturday into the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 4-0 win against Stetson at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

The Gators (17-8) will play Miami (12-7) in the second round at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Hurricanes advanced with a 4-1 win against FIU.

The teams of Rachel Gailis-Bente Spee and Carly Briggs-Qavia Lopez gave UF the doubles point with wins against Stetson (15-7).

Florida continued to roll in singles, with straight-set wins by Gailis, Sara Dahlstrom and Alicia Dudeney.

 

 

