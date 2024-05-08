Florida Women’s Golf Season Ends At NCAA Regional

Share Facebook

Twitter

After holding a top-five standing through the first two rounds of the East Lansing Regional at Forest Akers West Golf Course, the Florida women’s golf team needed to hold on Wednesday as a top-five team to advance to the NCAA Championship from May 17-22 at Omni La Costa in Carlsbad, Calif.

It was not to be. Florida, the third seed in the regional behind No. 1 USC and No. 2 Northwestern, missed the opportunity by finishing seventh.

The Gators had a team score of 871 (+7) with a final round of 295 (+7). USC won the regional by finishing 9-under followed by Oklahoma State (-5), host Michigan State (-4), Northwestern (-3) and Pepperdine (-1).

Not the way we wanted to finish, but always proud of this group 🧡💙#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/cXFg0oYGJx — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) May 8, 2024

Maisie Filler led the Gators with a 3-under 69 for a 54-hole score of 3-under 213. She finished 10th for her sixth top-10 of the season along with her three individual titles and an All-SEC First-Team selection.

Florida ended the season finishing top-7 in all nine tournaments in the regular season, including three straight tournament victories, seven top-5 and six top-3 finishes.

“Today was a really disappointing end to a season with many bright spots,” UF coach Emily Glaser told the school’s website. “I feel for our seniors and specifically Maisie Filler who had an outstanding year for us and led us this week with another top-10 finish and a big round today when it mattered most.”