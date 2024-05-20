Gators Baseball Kicks Off SEC Tournament vs Vanderbilt

Share Facebook

The 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament begins on Tuesday with four matchups. Georgia and LSU face off in Game 1 at 9:30 a.m. Both schools were defeated by the Gators in SEC play.

After clinching the series against Georgia in an explosive win on Saturday, Gators baseball finishes the regular season with a record of 13-17 in SEC play. They go into the tournament as the No.9 seed and face No.8 seed Vanderbilt on Tuesday.

Our SEC Tourney opener is set 🔒 🆚 Vanderbilt

🗓 Tuesday, May 21#GoGators pic.twitter.com/tVLaXCquTo — Florida Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) May 19, 2024

SEC Play this Season

The Gators began the season strong against opponents outside of the SEC. However, as they began to play within their conference, hopes for a run as good as last season’s began to diminish.

The Orange and Blue won the first two series against Texas A&M, Mississippi State and NCAA Champions LSU, who are now ranked No. 4, No. 11 and No. 5 respectively in the SEC tournament. They then were swept by Missouri and then lost the next five SEC series, all but their recent win against Georgia. All together, they stand at more losses than wins in the SEC with a 13-17 record.

Gators in the Post Season

The last time the Gators were SEC champions was in 2015 when they defeated Vanderbilt, making it the seventh SEC championship in program history.

The Gators have only ever won one national title. They won Game 2 of the College World Series against LSU with a score of 6-1 back in 2017.

Because they were able to finish over .500 this season, the Gators have qualified for the 2024 NCAA tournament. However, they’re future in this year’s College World Series will be determined by their performance in the SEC tournament. A good run in the tournament may put them in a good spot for their 17th straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Gators vs Vanderbilt

Florida now faces Vanderbilt in their next SEC matchup as they compete for the SEC title. In their previous matchup this season, Vanderbilt took the series in Nashville, handing the Gators two losses. Florida was able to grab the last game of the series marking another comeback win.

The Gators sit 148-81-1 all-time against Vanderbilt, but 35-23 under Head Coach Kevin O’Sullivan.

In post season history against Vanderbilt, Florida has most notably defeated them in their last SEC championship. Florida also faced Vanderbilt in the SEC tournament last season where they won first but were ultimately eliminated in a second meeting.

The latest test for Gators Baseball against Vanderbilt will be tomorrow in their SEC Tournament first round matchup. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. in Hoover, Alabama. A win will send Florida to the next round against No. 1-seed Tennesse.