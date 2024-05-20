Timberwolves Take Game Seven Over Defending Champs

Share Facebook

Twitter

When asked in his post-game press conference after Sunday’s game seven loss about whether the Timberwolves were threats to become rivals to the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic stated, “Yes. I think they’re built to beat us.” And that’s exactly what Minnesota did.

"I think they're built to beat us." Nikola Jokic on if the Timberwolves could be rivals moving forward.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/xWuyXEEVB0 — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2024

All Denver Early

In the first half, the Nuggets appeared en route to confirming their place as the best. Jamal Murray came out of the gates in typical fashion, faster than Nikola Jokic’s horses. He scored 13 points in the first quarter. Not to be overdone, Nikola was stuffing the stat sheet, adding five rebounds and four assists to his six points. These two combined to equal Minnesota’s team total, as the Nuggets finished up five after twelve minutes.

While Jokic and Murray were doing their part, the supporting cast was not as stout as Denver is used to. Everyone else had a total of six made field goals on 35.3% shooting. The likes of Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope needed to step up offensively in the second half if Denver hoped to maintain their dominance.

Minnesota Struggles

On the other side of the ball, the Timberwolves looked outmatched by Denver’s defense. Minnesota putting up a series low for their team in the first half, finishing with just 38 points on 31.6% shooting. It looked like Mike Malone may have worked out a way to slow down ascending superstar Anthony Edwards, who was held to just one make in seven attempts from the field. The lone bright spot for Minnesota was Karl Anthony-Towns, whose 13 points at least gave the Wolves a fighter’s chance.

KAT rips off 5 straight points… he's 5-for-6 from the field! Wolves-Nuggets 2Q action on TNT#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/nIg8ia36vj — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2024

A Historic Second Half for the Timberwolves

Coming out of the locker room, Minnesota was going to have to play the half of their lives to earn a trip to the Western Conference Finals. But in the first few minutes, it didn’t look like Denver was going to let up by any means. Jamal Murray scored a quick five points to extend the Nuggets’ lead to 20. But Murray wouldn’t score again for the rest of the quarter. In fact, the entire Denver offense would only have nine more points in the remaining 10:50 in the frame. And Minnesota: 28.

This Timberwolves 28-9 run would see the once 20-point deficit cut to just one going into the fourth. Minnesota’s defense returned to its usual league-best form, allowing Denver to shoot just 20% from the field. After the game, Towns attributed the comeback to the Timberwolves playing the brand of basketball that they’ve been putting on display all year.

Rudy Gobert gave Minnesota a 68-67 lead on a Mike Conley assisted layup to start the fourth. And after Denver was able to tie it up again at 72 with ten minutes to go, it was all Minnesota. The Wolves would go on to outscore Denver by nine in the quarter, completing an NBA Game 7 record 20-point comeback, knocking off the NBA Champions in shocking fashion.

Series Take Aways

While it’s easy to look at this series and praise Edwards, the Timberwolves won as a team. Led by DPOY Rudy Gobert and the ever forgotten Jaden McDaniels, the Wolves’ defense has shown to be nothing short of dominant. Mike Conley has proven to be one of the most vital role players in the league, being a true veteran presence on a team of largely younger, inexperienced players. There is no doubt that Minnesota will be a supreme challenge for Dallas in the next round, and whoever they may meet in the finals.

For Denver, they will look forward to the offseason as they become yet another champion who fails to repeat. However, after the success they saw in this season, and were so close to reaching in these playoffs, it would be difficult to justify major changes to this team.