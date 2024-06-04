Former Gators Alex Brown, Brad Culpepper And Urban Meyer Nominated For 2025 College Football Hall Of Fame

Share Facebook

Twitter

A trio of former Gators has officially been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame class of 2025. Defensive lineman Alex Brown, defensive tackle Brad Culpepper and head coach Urban Meyer all earned nods on this year’s ballot. Having 14 total inductees already in program history, Florida looks to add three more Gator greats to the HOF this year.

3 former 🐊’s on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot! 🔗: https://t.co/jXIZms0HvI#GoGators pic.twitter.com/ddx6uSGbRb — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) June 3, 2024

Chili Culpepper

Brad Culpepper ranks sixth all-time for Florida in career tackles for loss with 47.5. Culpepper also earned a first-team All-American nod and two All-SEC team selections. He was a key component in the Gators’ first ever SEC title in 1991, which led to his induction into Florida’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001. Culpepper went on to play nine seasons in the NFL, spending most of his career making a name for himself with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coach Meyer’s Success

Urban Meyer served as the head coach at the University of Florida from 2005 to 2010. He led his squad to two national championships in 2006 and 2008. Meyer finished his collegiate coaching career with an outstanding 187-32 record. He also boasts the third-highest winning percentage in all of college football history at .854%. His success carried beyond his career at Florida; Meyer also coached at Bowling Green, Utah, and Ohio State. He led Utah to a perfect season, going 13-0 in the 2004 campaign. Meyer eventually led Ohio State to a national championship in 2014.

Sack City Brown

#TBT Florida vs. Tennessee – 1999 Alex Brown helps lead the Gators to a victory with 5 sacks and an INT. 🐊#GoGators pic.twitter.com/ckW60Mnopf — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) July 13, 2023

Alex Brown holds the Gators’ all-time sacks record to this day, tallying an impressive 33 career sacks for Florida. He also recorded the most sacks in a single season for the Gators (13). Brown was a two-time All-American and three-time All-SEC honoree, as well as the 2001 SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He also earned a spot in Florida’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2012. Brown went on to play 9 seasons in the NFL (including eight with the Chicago Bears), totaling 43.5 sacks in his professional career.