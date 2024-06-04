Justin Jefferson Signs Historic Contract Extension With Minnesota Vikings

Share Facebook

Justin Jefferson has agreed to a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings, including $110 million in guaranteed money.

The financial details of Jefferson’s agreement to a contract extension through the 2028 season were initially not disclosed by the Vikings when they made their announcement on Monday morning. Jefferson later shared the news on social media and declared that he had finally signed “the deal I have been waiting for since I was a little kid.”

Jefferson originally turned down a contract offer from the Vikings that would have earned him more than $28 million a year. The three-time Pro Bowler chose to bet on himself in the 2023 campaign instead. It appears his decision has paid off, as the four-year agreement he signed averages out to approximately $35 million a season.

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa previously held the record for the largest non-quarterback contract extension in NFL history. Jefferson will now earn $1 million more per season than the San Francisco defensive cornerstone. Jefferson’s extension has surpassed many and made history, as he is now officially the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

Jefferson Continues to Blossom

With 392 receptions for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns since the Vikings selected him with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 draft, Jefferson has excelled.

Jefferson, the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year, has led all receivers in the NFL with an average of 98.3 receiving yards per game since entering the league. He also has the second-highest rate of catches per game (6.5) among all receivers over his first four seasons.

Despite missing seven games early in his career due to injury, Jefferson broke the NFL record for most receiving yards in his first three seasons (4,825). He went on to surpass 1,000 yards in 2023.

After former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins left in the 2024 offseason, Jefferson will have a new arm under center in 2024. Either rookie first-rounder J.J. McCarthy or veteran Sam Darnold will be the next to connect with Jefferson on the turf.