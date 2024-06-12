Share Facebook

The NBA community mourns the loss of Hall of Famer Jerry West, who passed away this morning at 86 years old.

Honoring the legendary Jerry West pic.twitter.com/vN9gzMPVMc — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 12, 2024

NBA Career and Achievements

The inspiration for the NBA logo started out as the second overall pick of the 1960 NBA Draft. Taken in by the Minneapolis (soon-to-be Los Angeles) Lakers, West immediately asserted himself as a star in the league. He was an all-star in every year of his career and holds the eighth highest career points-per-game average ever.

Alongside Elgin Baylor, the Lakers reached the NBA Finals nine times in 14 years. Despite losing in the 1969 Finals, he was awarded with the first Finals MVP ever. This is the only instance in NBA history where a player on the losing team won the award.

After Bill Russell retired, the Lakers’ path to a ring cleared up, and West would finally hoist the championship trophy in 1972. The historic ’72 Lakers would defeat the New York Knicks in five games as they capped off a historic season.

West retired in 1974 and is still one of only three players to win a Finals MVP, be named NCAA tournament Most Outstanding Player and earn an Olympic gold medal.

Post NBA Career

In addition to his success as a player, he also excelled in his roles as a coach and executive. He worked for dominant teams like the “Showtime” Lakers, the Kobe & Shaq Lakers, and the Warriors dynasty.

He eventually became an advisor for the Clippers in 2017, helping coordinate the end of the “Lob City” era. This led the way to the signing of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Figures around the league have publicly acknowledged and praised the legendary status of West amidst his passing.

Will truly miss our convos my dear friend! My thoughts and prayers goes out to your wonderful family! Forever love Jerry! Rest in Paradise my guy! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🤎 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 12, 2024

The NBA plans to host a pregame tribute to Jerry West before Game 3 of the Finals between the Celtics and Mavericks tonight.