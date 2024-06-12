Ron Roberts Talks Gator Football

Share Facebook

Ron Roberts enters his first season at Florida as the Gator’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach after joining the team in January 2024. Roberts’ experience of over 30 years makes him more than qualified as a coach for the Gators. He came from Auburn, where he was the defensive coordinator.

His “first love” has always been defense, which he’s most familiar with. He is very comfortable with the depth and quality of his coaching abilities.

Roberts opens up about being influenced by his coaches growing up. Being pushed to excel on and off the field is an example of how his coaches helped him succeed. This is the standard of how he wants to be with his players.

Moving On

Going to Florida to work alongside Billy Napier was a decision Roberts had to make. He was convinced that Napier’s organization, structure and authenticity brought him to the swamp. His bosses’ best interest at heart for the players determined the move for Roberts. Being a part of the future of football is important to him.

As the 2024-25 season creeps up, Roberts is encouraged and positive about this year’s linebacker room. A mixture of seasoned and fresh players compose the group and he sees their determination for this new season. Roberts expresses that their characters and work ethics make it a pleasure to work with them.

Changing the Game

The new integration of helmet pieces for signals will change the game for Gator football as well as the defensive side of the ball. Having direct communication with the linebackers and safeties will give them the ability to make checks on the spot. Roberts believes the helmet pieces will, in a way, put the coach on the field.

Implementing this new technology will facilitate field communication, but there needs to be an emphasis on the pre-season in order to make things work. Precision is important for Roberts, as well as the significance of fundamentals and techniques. For this upcoming season, he has many ideas he will be implementing for the player’s benefit.

Ron Roberts wants his players focused on and off the field. Balance is key for high performance and Roberts will make sure of that for the fall.