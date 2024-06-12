U.S. Open Golf Championship Preview

Share Facebook

The 2024 U.S. Open Golf Championship commences tomorrow and will last through Sunday. The 124 U.S. Open is being held at Pinehurst’s Number Two Course in North Carolina.

Pinehurst has held the championship four times over the last 25 years. For the first time in a decade, Pinehurst will host the U.S. Open.

The Favorite

Scottie Scheffler is an overwhelming favorite to win the championship to most people. Scheffler has been scorching hot, he has won five tournaments in 2024 alone. Those five wins consist of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players Championship, The Masters, RBC Heritage and The Memorial Tournament. Scheffler is the number one ranked golfer in the world according to the Official World Golf Ranking.

Scheffler competed in the 2022 and 2023 U.S. Open Championships, where he placed second and third respectively. Scheffler will look to continue his dominance this year at the U.S. Open, with his tee time scheduled for Thursday at 1:14 p.m.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler tees off on Thursday at 1:14 p.m. ET with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 11, 2024

Tiger Spotted

Tiger Woods will compete in the 2024 U.S. Open after receiving a special exemption from the United States Golf Association. Woods is a three-time U.S. Open champion. He won the championship in 2000, 2002 and 2008.

This is Woods first time competing in the U.S. Open since 2020, when he missed the cut. The 15-time major champion is on a mission to prove himself this time around as he looks forward to taking on the tough course that is Pinehurst.

Rahm’s Withdrawal

The 2021 U.S. Open Champion Jon Rahm withdrew from competition Tuesday. The former champion backed out after consulting with numerous doctors about an infection on his left foot. His tee time was at 1:36 p.m. on Thursday.

Though Rahm believes he could have thrown himself out there, it would have put other parts of his swing at risk of being altered negatively. Ultimately, it was a decision that protected his health and golf career long-term.