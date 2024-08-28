Florida Soccer’s First Stop Of Road Trip Is In Georgia

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators soccer team is on its way to Georgia State to take on the Panthers in Atlanta on Thursday at 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

The Gators (1-0-2) opened the season with a home win against Western Carolina before registering ties against North Florida and UCF.

So-So Start

The Gators opened the 2024 season with a home advantage against the 2023 Southern Conference champions, Western Carolina. Florida claimed a 2-0 win against the Catamounts. With five minutes left in the first half, senior Madison Young scored the first goal for the Gators with an assist from Delaney Tauzel. This was Young’s fourth collegiate goal and her first since the 2022 season. Delaney Tellex scored the second goal of the match after assists from Njeri Butts and Lauren McCloskey.

8⃣ seconds after entering match, 𝗡𝗷𝗲𝗿𝗶 𝗕𝘂𝘁𝘁𝘀 found 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗲𝘆 𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘅 for her first 🐊 goal!#Gators open season with 2-0 win!#GoGators | 🐊⚽️ pic.twitter.com/RNTwKrlOMS — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) August 17, 2024

Gators in Jacksonville

Florida traveled to Jacksonville last Thursday to face the Ospreys in a tough match that ended in a scoreless draw. The Gators had some strong attempts on goal but couldn’t find the back of the net. Delaney Tellex and Madison Jones both tried to score 21 minutes into the first half but were unsuccessful. In the final four minutes of the game, Josie Curtis collided with the goalkeeper and moments later, Lena Bailey appeared to score off a long punt by Gators goalkeeper Jayden Emmanuel into the Ospreys’ box, but an offside call nullified the goal. This isn’t the first time the Gators have tied 0-0 with the Ospreys. In 2021, Florida also drew 0-0 with North Florida at home.

Back-to-Back Ties

Despite having the home advantage against the Knights, the Gators ended up with another tie, 2-2. Freshman Vera Blom scored the Gators’ first goal with an assist from sophomore transfer Delaney Tellex. UF tied the game with a goal from redshirt junior Sophie White at 69:37 mark.

Georgia State Outlook

Georgia State (0-1-1) opened its season with a 2-2 tie against Chattanooga on Aug. 15. The Panthers then went on the road to face Ole Miss last Thursday and lost 0-2.

Road Trip

After Thursday’s match, the Gators travel up the East Coast to take on Towson in Maryland starting at noon Sunday.