Florida To Honor 1984 Gators Prior To Game Against Kentucky

The University of Florida will honor the 1984 Gators football team before its homecoming game against Kentucky on Oct. 19.

This recognition comes as the program reflects on the legacy of a team that etched its name in UF history.

Welcome Back, Gators: Florida's 1984 SEC Championship Team to be recognized at the Kentucky Game.🐊 📰: https://t.co/RCVu5etjiM#GoGators pic.twitter.com/Nywi0zq6nt — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) August 27, 2024

Year for the Ages

The 1984 season remains one of the most unforgettable in program history, especially for those who experienced it firsthand.

Florida started the season with a rather concerning 1-1-1 record, followed by head coach Charley Pell resigning after Week 3 due to an ongoing NCAA investigation. Things seemed grim, but assistant coach Galen Hall turned the team’s season around after taking the reins.

The Gators won six straight games under Hall, setting them up for a chance to secure their first ever SEC championship against the Kentucky Wildcats. Kicker Bobby Raymond knocked in six clutch field goals amongst other standout performances as the team won 25-17.

Six months later, SEC presidents voted to strip the title due to NCAA violations committed under Charley Pell. This ultimately left a sour taste in what was otherwise a dominant era of Gators football. The players knew they had a formidable squad, featuring 11 future NFL players.

Welcome Back

The University Athletic Association announced Tuesday it will welcome back Florida’s first on-field SEC Championship team for the home game against Kentucky. The team members will participate in Gator Walk and be recognized on the field during the game.

This development highlights UF’s desire to embrace the legacy of its past greatness. The program seeks to remember all units: past, present and future. This act sends a message to the current team as it prepares to embark on a new season, instilling ideas of resilience and comradery amidst adversity.

After four decades, they will at last have the formal opportunity to reconnect with their teammates and reminisce.